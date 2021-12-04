ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Devils' Jesper Boqvist: Expected to play Friday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Boqvist (upper body) was activated from injured reserve and is expected to...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Eagles Have Reportedly Made Decision On QB Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles will battle the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. However, it looks like they’ll be without their starting quarterback, Jalen Hurts. Hurts suffered an ankle injury against the New York Giants last Sunday. It’s been bothering him ever since. The former Alabama/Oklahoma star was a limited participant during Friday’s practice.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Kenny Pickett scores touchdown on what should be illegal play

Kenny Pickett scored a touchdown to open the ACC Championship Game for Pitt against Wake Forest on Saturday night, and he scored using a move that should be illegal. Pitt had a 3rd-and-5 at their 42 just a few minutes into the game when Pickett felt some pressure and took off running. He saw some defenders converging on him as he approached the Wake Forest 40 and began to go into a slide motion. He started to slow down and tuck his right leg like he was giving himself up to slide.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs: NHL Stats, Standings and News Updates

The Toronto Maple Leafs put their second five game streak of the season on the line last night against the Pittsburgh Penguins, but this was written ahead of the game, so please note that all stats and standings are up to date as of last night. Other than the Toronto...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesper Boqvist
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports

Heat's Dewayne Dedmon: Expected to play Tuesday

Dedmon (illness) is expected to play Tuesday against Detroit, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Dedmon and Bam Adebayo both missed practice Monday due to a non-COVID illness, but they are both expected to play Tuesday. Dedmon is averaging 5.1 points and 4.9 rebounds across 14.4 minutes as the backup center this season.
NBA
allaboutthejersey.com

A Closer Look at the New Jersey Devils Very Lackluster Power Play

The power play. It has been an issue for the New Jersey Devils in this season and for quite some time. The Devils have only had one season - the 2017-18 team - where their success rate was better than 20% since the salary cap was instituted in 2005. The Devils had only three seasons where it exceeded 19% in that same time frame and that was back from 2013 to 2015. While the Devils have had successful seasons prior to 2012 with a non-exceptional success rate on their power play, it is an area of current concern for this season as it currently sits just below 15% - a result of the Devils scoring 7 out of 47 chances so far this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Bryan Rust: Not playing Friday

Rust (undisclosed) was a late scratch Friday against the Islanders, Mike DeFabo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. It's unclear why Rust is unavailable for Friday's contest, but an update should be available after the game. Brian Boyle will enter the lineup in his absence. Rust has nine points in 12 games this season.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Rob Gronkowski Expected to Play vs. Giants

The Buccaneers will take on the Giants on Monday Night Football, and they are expected to have their star tight end back in the lineup. He’s been limited to just six snaps after dominating over the first three weeks, but Gronkowski was able to log full practice sessions on Thursday and Friday. He ended up sitting out Saturday’s practice, but The Athletic’s Greg Auman said the Bucs are âoptimisticâ Gronkowski will make a âhealthyâ return to the lineup.
NFL
CBS Sports

Eagles' Shaun Bradley: Expected to play Sunday

Coach Nick Sirianni said Monday that Bradley (shoulder) is expected to play Sunday against the Giants, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports. Bradley sustained a shoulder sprain in Sunday's win over the Saints, but the issue isn't believed to be serious. The linebacker recorded a solo tackle prior to Sunday's departure.
NFL
NBC Sports

Saquon Barkley is expected to play Monday night

Giants running back Saquon Barkley missed the team’s last four games before their Week 10 bye with an ankle injury and it looks like his long absence from the lineup is coming to an end. Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that Barkley is expected to play against the Buccaneers on...
NFL
CBS Sports

Rams' Leonard Floyd: Expected to play after concussion

Coach Sean McVay expects that Floyd (concussion) should be available to play in Sunday's matchup against Green Bay, Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network reports. McVay also revealed that Floyd did indeed suffer a concussion in Week 10's loss to the 49ers. The Rams had their bye in Week 11, which likely helped the veteran pass rusher recover, but he will still need to get through the protocol for head injuries to be available Sunday. Floyd, the team's leader in sacks with 7.5, could find success if he's active Sunday against a Packers offensive line that may be without both David Bakhtiari (knee) and Elgton Jenkins (torn ACL).
NFL
Anniston Star

Sawyer Merritt sets high expectations for the Purple Devils this season

When Ragland coach Sawyer Merritt addressed his team for the first time more than two years ago, he didn’t have a single girl on the roster that could even drive. “It is fantastic because now we are on the flip side of the coin,” Merritt said. “When I initially took the job, it was always about potential and building for the future, and now we are in the time period that we kept looking forward to. … I am going into this season with that same core group that I had on the first day of practice when I took the job.”
SPORTS
nbcsportsedge.com

NHL Plays: Friday

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. NHL Plays will highlight the best and the most underrated daily fantasy...
TECHNOLOGY
CBS Sports

Predators' Juuse Saros: Quiets Devils on Friday

Saros stopped 23 of 25 shots in a 4-2 win over New Jersey on Friday. Saros was perfect for nearly 52 minutes until Andreas Johnsson cracked the shutout in the third period. Saros also gave up a Tomas Tatar breakaway goal in the final minute, but the 26-year-old netminder secured the win to improve to 9-7-1 on the year. He'll take a 2.50 GAA and .918 save percentage into his next start.
NHL
CBS Sports

Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Will play Friday

Brown (injury management) will be active for Friday's contest against the Spurs. The 25-year-old has appeared in two contests for the Celtics since missing eight straight games due to a hamstring injury. Brown has been on a minutes restriction during his two appearances and has averaged 16.0 points and 4.0 rebounds in 23.5 minutes per contest during that span. The California product will continue to see himself used more by the Celtics as he gets back to 100 percent.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy