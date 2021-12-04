Devils' Jesper Boqvist: Expected to play Friday

The power play. It has been an issue for the New Jersey Devils in this season and for quite some time. The Devils have only had one season - the 2017-18 team - where their success rate was better than 20% since the salary cap was instituted in 2005. The Devils had only three seasons where it exceeded 19% in that same time frame and that was back from 2013 to 2015. While the Devils have had successful seasons prior to 2012 with a non-exceptional success rate on their power play, it is an area of current concern for this season as it currently sits just below 15% - a result of the Devils scoring 7 out of 47 chances so far this season.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO