Devils' Jesper Boqvist: Expected to play Friday

Coach Sean McVay expects that Floyd (concussion) should be available to play in Sunday's matchup against Green Bay, Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network reports. McVay also revealed that Floyd did indeed suffer a concussion in Week 10's loss to the 49ers. The Rams had their bye in Week 11, which likely helped the veteran pass rusher recover, but he will still need to get through the protocol for head injuries to be available Sunday. Floyd, the team's leader in sacks with 7.5, could find success if he's active Sunday against a Packers offensive line that may be without both David Bakhtiari (knee) and Elgton Jenkins (torn ACL).
