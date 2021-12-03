Ken Schreiber: Notre Dame remains on an island of itself in college football

Championship weekend is here at last and at least three of the top four College Football Playoff positions are still up for grabs.

The top six teams in the latest rankings all play teams ranked 21st or lower — except one. That would be Notre Dame. You know its story because we talk about it every year. No conference affiliation equals no opportunity for a conference championship, something the CFP Committee is supposed to consider in its deliberations. Notre Dame is the only team in the country with the kind of national following that allows it to dictate its schedule, collect revenue from its own television contract and have its own individual chair at the College Football Playoff expansion committee.

Its resumé is also unimpressive. Its 11-1 record ranks it at No. 6 by default. The Irish didn't defeat a currently ranked team. The combined record of the teams they defeated is 59-71. And despite them being in the thick of qualifying for the College Football Playoff and a definite major bowl, their coach, Brian Kelly, resigned and moved to LSU. Maybe he knows more about the Irish talent level and competitive spirit than all of us. That says it all.

◘New USC head coach Lincoln Riley has already flipped several five-star players from Oklahoma to USC. His 10-year, $110-million contract set a new ceiling for head coaches. The Trojans are a silent powerhouse waiting to return to elite status. It seems inevitable that Riley will lead them to the mountain top. Kelly's contract at LSU is 10 years and $100 million, plus incentives. He leaves as the winningest coach in Notre Dame history but could not deliver a national championship. For that, Irish nation seemed to lose their enthusiasm for Kelly. While they're both stunning hirings, Kelly left his self-proclaimed "dream job" for Baton Rouge, which says a lot. The Irish elevated defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman as their new head coach

◘How about Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, who after the big victory over Ohio State, announced he was donating all of his bonus money this year to employees of the Michigan athletic department who were furloughed during the COVID shutdown. It could amount to more than $3 million. I know Harbaugh makes much more than that annually but it's still a feel-good gesture. We need more of that. Where are you, Jeff Bezos?

◘Can you believe quarterback Taylor Martinez, a four-year starter and a three-time captain of Nebraska, has announced he will be transferring? The Huskers have been so patient with this guy, giving him every opportunity to showcase his talents and he consistently made mistakes that cost the team victories. His spirit and leadership will be missed but his lack of commitment will not.

◘The Expansion Committee met again this week and as we told you months ago, it would take a while to come to a unanimous agreement in light of the Texas/Oklahoma move to the SEC. Will it be eight, 10 or 12 and how will it be spread out among the conferences? They have one more meeting in January to implement the change beginning in 2023 for the remaining three years of the contract. Then expect the SEC to aggressively promote its agenda to dominate college football because, without the SEC on board, there will be no contract.

What's next

No. 1 Georgia (12-0) at No. 3 Alabama (11-1) +7: The Crimson Tide are beat up with injuries and are an underdog for the first time in 92 games and only the third time since 2008. Don't underestimate coach Nick Saban. His team escaped last week against Auburn (24-22) in four overtimes. The Tide are playing for their playoff lives. A loss here and they're probably out. The Bulldogs have had a storybook season with a defense yielding just 83 points all year but they haven't faced a quarterback like Bryce Young. It looks like one-time fourth-string senior Stetson Bennett will be Georgia's quarterback, although JT Daniels should be available after coming back from injury. Georgia is a juggernaut but Alabama has the most talented defense the Bulldogs have seen all year. The same for 'Bama, except it has an elite quarterback. Either way, the points are a gift because this game will be decided in the last minutes or even seconds. We will make the trek to Atlanta to see if Saban has some more magic in him and prove the doubters wrong. It says here the Bulldogs finally defeat their kryptonite.

No. 2 Michigan (11-1) -11 vs. Iowa (10-2): The Wolverines will be coming off their huge 42-27 victory over No. 7 Ohio State. They must win to keep their CFP hopes alive. Don't expect anything exciting from Iowa, whose coach, Kirk Ferentz, has played it conservative and relied on turnovers to get here. Michigan needs to get ahead early and Iowa will wave the white flag. Big Blue needs to be smart and play smashmouth football. Big Blue rolls.

No. 6 Oklahoma State (11-1) -5 vs. No. 9 Baylor (10-2) : A rematch of a game won by the Cowboys, 24-14. OSU must win to have any chance of moving up to qualify for the CFP. Its defense is special, having shut out the Sooners last week in the second half in an epic 37-33 victory. Both coaches — Dave Aranda of Baylor and Mike Gundy of OSU — know they need to play turnover-free football. It says here the Cowboys will make history and win their first Big 12 championship.

No. 21 Houston (11-1) +10.5 vs. No. 3 Cincinnati (12-0) : The Bearcats must win and are probably in control of their own destiny. They are playing on their home field — unquestionably the biggest football game in their history. Both teams have special quarterbacks in Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder and Houston's Clayton Tune. They are both on winning streaks with the Cougars winning their last 11 and the Bearcats winning all 12, so something's got to give. It says here Bearcat fans rush the field. But will it be enough if 'Bama defeats Georgia and Michigan and Oklahoma State both win? We'll find out Sunday night when the final rankings come out.

