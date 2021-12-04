Parents of accused Michigan high school shooter charged
The parents of the Oxford High School shooting suspect were...www.nbcnews.com
The parents of the Oxford High School shooting suspect were...www.nbcnews.com
What did the School do? Nothing The counsel sent him back to class after knowing his Intentions... Why doesn't the school have mental detectors... The school has a big part in this too...
From the time this child and parents had a meeting with the school. He had the gun in his backpack. This young boy knew what he has plans. He should've been sent home. School should be held responsible. The few minutes of a meeting that child was building up hate. Each day children see the anger, violence and hatefulness with adults. Republicans Democrats White and Black. Have to change way of thinking yesterday for the Planet of the children.
When my daughter was 10, I bought her a .243 for deer hunting. She took a small buck that year. The next year, I bought her a 20 GA for partridge, duck, and turkey hunting. When she wasn't using them they were stored in a safe. When she was 16 she decided she didn't want to hunt anymore. The guns became mine. They remained In the safe. At 18, she got over the guilt trip they programmed into her in HS and started hunting again. I gave her, her tools back and now they are her responsibility to keep secure. My only questions are. Why would someone break the law and give a minor a handgun? And what purpose does a minor have owning that gun?
Comments / 419