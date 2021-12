NEW ORLEANS — Firefighters are trying to determine what caused a three-alarm fire at an Algiers apartment complex that left dozens of people without homes on Monday morning. According to the New Orleans Fire Department, the fire was first reported around 4:44 a.m. at the Cypress Run Apartment complex on Tullis Drive. Firefighters arriving at the scene found heavy smoke and flames coming from the multi-unit woof framed building. One resident told the fire department that she was in the shower when she heard a smoke alarm and then found her bedroom on fire.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 22 HOURS AGO