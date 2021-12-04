Paper Plate Surround Sound System

Upgrade your home cinema to the XGIMI Aura 4K, ultra-short throw laser projector. Featuring a 15-watt sound system by Harman Kardon, it delivers exceptional, lifelike sound. This is accompanied by remarkable 4K UHD resolution and 2,400 ANSI lumens for a crystal-clear picture. Moreover, this 4K, ultra-short laser projector, which uses an Android 10.0 operating system, projects a display up to 150 inches. So you can watch your favorite films and shows without any squinting. Best of all, it provides low latency, includes 3D compatibility, and protects your eyes from strain. As a result, there’s nothing stopping you from gathering friends and family for an immersive experience. Finally, you’ll receive a headphone output for moments when you prefer to indulge in a private show without disturbing others.
