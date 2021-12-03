ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barbados’ Mottley says IMF must help finance the fight against climate change

By Syndicated Content
985theriver.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (Reuters) – Financing from multilateral lenders such as the IMF will be critical to mitigate the effects of climate change that pose grave threats to the future of small island nations, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley said on Friday. Last month, Mottley at the UN Climate Summit in...

The Independent

Barbados slavery protest against Prince Charles cancelled by government, organisers say

Organisers of a slavery reparations protest against Prince Charles in Barbados say they have been forced to cancel it by the country’s government, The Independent has learned.Campaigners with the Caribbean Movement for Peace and Integration and the 13th June 1980 group had planned to stage a protest in the capital Bridgetown on Monday, hours before the prince made a speech marking the country’s conversion to a republic.However, the government has not given the event permission, despite allowing a number of officially-organised gatherings. “We see this lack of approval as an encroachment on our democratic freedoms,” a spokesperson for the...
ADVOCACY
PLANetizen

Fighting Climate Change With Green Building Standards

Officials in Southern Ontario's Durham Region are implementing green building standards into their development application and review processes, writes Jennifer O'Meara. The rules are designed to encourage developments that "reduce greenhouse gas emissions, build infrastructure that is resilient to future climate change and create a healthier environment for residents, according to a statement from the municipality."
ONTARIO, CA
Brenham Banner-Press

4 New Ways Agriculture is Fighting Climate Change

(StatePoint) Agriculture contributes about 17 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions worldwide, according to the United Nations. And while the sector is a key contributor to climate change, it is also vulnerable to its effects -- with climate-related impacts such as droughts, flooding and longer fire seasons posing increasingly serious challenges to farmers and ranchers around the world.
AGRICULTURE
Slate

The Fight’s No Longer to Prevent Climate Change

The news reports from the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow this month followed a predictable pattern. World leaders took to the stage one after the other, each of them issuing dire warnings about imminent climate disaster and concluding with urgent calls to action: It’s not too late … but we must act now!
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

We must change now for real climate impact

Regarding the Nov. 24 editorial “The oil-price two-step”:. Either climate change is an urgent problem and is to be treated as such, or it is not. So far, politicians have given lip service to the former, but their actions suggest the latter. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox....
ENVIRONMENT
etftrends.com

Global Finance Coalition Set to Invest $130 Trillion in Climate Change

A global finance coalition of investors, banks, and insurers controlling $130 trillion in assets said it would use that capital to hit net zero emissions targets in its investments by 2050. “The group, called the United Nations Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, is made up of 450 banks, insurers...
ENVIRONMENT
wibqam.com

Peru says IMF sees leeway to hike taxes on mining sector -finance ministry

LIMA (Reuters) – Peru’s finance ministry said on Thursday that International Monetary Fund officials had concluded there is leeway in the country’s tax system for a reform to include higher taxes on the key mining sector. Peru is the world’s No. 2 copper producer and hiking mining taxes is a...
ECONOMY
Austin American-Statesman

Opinion: We all must rise to the challenge of climate change

We’re feeling the impacts of climate change all around us. Rising temperatures are changing our landscapes and livelihoods. The Great Barrier Reef is suffering from thermal stress that contributes to coral bleaching — more than half of the reef's coral cover was lost between 1995 and 2017. In July, several European countries were severely affected by floods. Globally, eight of the world's 10 largest cities are near a coast. And in the United States, almost 40% of the population lives in coastal areas, where sea level plays a role in flooding and land erosion.
ENVIRONMENT
Tree Hugger

Climate Change Isn’t Funny—Yet the Climate Movement Must Be

Did you hear the one about the all-encompassing global crisis that is threatening the future of humanity? Let’s be clear: There is nothing actually funny about the climate emergency. Whether it’s heat-related deaths, island nations threatened by rising seas, or the ongoing 6th mass extinction event, the devastation that’s been unleashed as a result of fossil fuels is as horrific as it is deadly serious.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

‘Move as one’: Barbados PM Mia Mottley sets out island’s future after Queen removed as monarch

The prime minister of Barbados has called for the island to “move as one” after removing the Queen as its head of state and becoming a republic.Setting out her vision for the nation after 396 years of British monarchial rule, Mia Mottley told crowds in the capital, Bridgetown, on Tuesday that the nation had entered a “process of transition”.On Monday night Prince Charles had been present for a ceremony in which the Queen’s standard was lowered for the final time, and Barbados’s first president, Dame Sandra Mason, was sworn in.Speaking at the annual National Independence Honours Ceremony in Golden Square,...
AUSTRALIA
Dezeen

Foster + Partners sustainability lead calls for more refurbishments and fewer basements to help fight climate change

Architects should reuse existing buildings where possible to reduce embodied carbon and emissions, according to Christopher Trott, head of sustainability at Foster + Partners. Other ways of lowering emissions include not building basements, reducing spans, using less materials and making greater use of wood, Trott said. "The kind of immediate...
ENVIRONMENT
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden releases new plan to fight climate change from space

President Joe Biden’s administration released a new space policy framework on Wednesday that included an emphasis on fighting climate change. The Biden administration wrote that space capabilities will help the United States manage resources, “protect people, property, and the environment from extreme weather events,” and “address the climate crisis.”. “Satellites...
SCIENCE
Ensia

Can archaeology help us navigate climate change?

December 6, 2021 — Archaeological records have long helped scientists discover past important events, learn about extinct species and explore past ways of life. Might ancient history inform efforts to deal with climate change as well? Researchers from the U.S., Canada and France think so. In their recent study, the researchers tapped archaeological records to show how humans have faced climate challenges in the past — providing valuable insights into how various degrees of warming affect current and future droughts, erratic weather, sea-level rise, and more.
SCIENCE
TheConversationAU

Who's the unsung architect behind Labor's climate plans? A retiring Coalition minister

The architect of the ingenious mechanism at the heart of Labor’s plan to sharply cut carbon emissions is about to leave the parliament. Throughout the pandemic, Greg Hunt has been best known as Australia’s health minister. But before that, when the Coalition was swept to office in 2013, he became Tony Abbott’s environment minister, charged with destroying Labor’s carbon tax. (I’m calling it a “carbon tax” here to distinguish it from the mechanism Greg Hunt quietly slipped in to replace it, and also because the Bureau of Statistics decided it was a tax when it recorded it as a tax in the...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Biden targets all-cash home deals in anti-corruption drive

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Monday vowed to crack down on "criminals, kleptocrats and others" paying cash for houses to launder money as part of a broader anti-corruption drive linked to this week's U.S. Summit for Democracy. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, speaking at the Brookings...
U.S. POLITICS
OilPrice.com

China Could Cause The Next Massive Crash In Oil Prices

Given the extreme disconnect between China’s huge economy-driven oil and gas needs and its minimal level of domestic oil and gas reserves, the country’s influence over oil prices has long been profound. As a result of this imbalance, China almost alone created the 2000-2014 commodities ‘supercycle’, characterized by consistently rising price trends for all commodities that are used in a booming manufacturing and infrastructure environment. This was a product largely of the 8 percent-plus annual GDP growth recorded by China over that period, with many spikes well above 10 percent and only a relatively short move down in economic growth at the onset of the Great Financial Crisis. Aside from huge quantities of imported oil and gas, this massive economic growth was fuelled by enormous debt piled up but then hidden away in various financial mechanisms that China believed it could simply pay off eventually through its rapid economic growth. Developments in the last week or so hint that both of these bubbles may be set to burst, taking the big bid in oil out of the market.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
POLITICO

For Russia a zing, a snub for Beijing

With help from Paul McLeary. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. Monday goes to show that great power competition between the United States and its two greatest geopolitical rivals — China and Russia — is alive and well. The day began with a senior administration...
POLITICS

