Wellford Police Dept. plans weekend checkpoints, cracks down on unsafe driving

WELLFORD, S.C. (WSPA) – The Wellford Police Department is making sure it’s community is safe by cracking down on the roads this weekend.

According to officials, multiple checkpoints will be in place to make sure the community is following both traffic and safety laws.

“People are really going fast. This is not based on what we believe, this is what the community is telling us,” explained Lt. Shandrell Holcombe with the Wellford Police Department.

The police department is listening to the community in an effort to bring change.

“You know, the police departments around here they are very easy to connect with. That is something that has always made me comfortable here, specifically, and why I have stayed here so long,” said Wellford resident Joe Lafon.

This weekend, officers will be checking for speeding drivers, while also focusing on passenger safety.

“We are looking for seatbelts, we want to make sure that everyone is wearing a seatbelt,” said Lt. Holcombe.

If you plan on hitting the roads, officers want to make sure you have a few items nearby.

“We will check their license, make sure they have a registration in their car, and make sure they have a copy of their insurance in their car and they will be allowed to go on with no problem,” Lt. Holcombe said.

Joe Lafon lives in the area and says he frequently walks with his two-year-old daughter. He told 7News that the weekend crackdown is reassuring for the community, especially those with children.

“I want to make sure that I can play with my daughter and know that she’s not going to get hurt by somebody just being thoughtless, careless,” said Lafon.

According to the Wellford Police Department, this weekend’s effort follows a recent rise in traffic infractions. Their goal is to lower that as much as possible.

“Our guys are going to be out. We are not hiding, we are out in the public’s view. We want everyone to see us. We want them to know that we care about them and we want everyone to return safely,” said Lt. Holcombe.

Lt. Holcombe said they are not focusing the checkpoints on finding law-breakers, rather, the police department wants to make sure everyone is getting to their destination safe and knows how to do so in compliance with the law.

According to the Wellford Police Department, if they do come across someone who is not compliant with state laws– including not having a license with them or refusing to wear a seatbelt– they will issue a citation at the scene.

The checkpoints will be held at different times during the day and night through Sunday.

