St. Patrick-St. Vincent’s Bre Corral signs letter with Hawaii at Mānoa for gymnastics and acrobatics
By Thomas Gase
Vallejo Times-Herald
3 days ago
Bre Corral never competed in gymnastics for St. Patrick-St. Vincent High School because, well, the Bruins don’t have a team. No program? No problem for the senior gymnast, who had had friends, family and faculty of the school “beaming” with joy when she signed a letter of intent to study and...
CHENEY – Senior Janie Richards recently signed her letter of intent to accept scholarships and swim for St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wisc. Richards was offered a four-year scholarship of $21,000 per year, her mother, Kelly Richards, said. Kelly Richards said the swimming program in the college is relatively...
T-L Photo/SETH STASKEY ST. CLAIRSVILLE senior Casadie DiBetta (front row, center) recently signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her swimming career at Ohio University. Front row, from left, are John Jackson (grandfather), DiBetta and her mother, Melissa DiBetta. Standing, from left, are Clair Jackson (Grandmother) and Olivia DiBetta (sister). By SETH STASKEY Times Leader Sports Editor ST. CLAIRSVILLE — Casadie DiBetta began her swimming career at the age of five. Since then, the St. Clairsville senior has never slowed down. Actually, she’s swam so fast that she’s going to have the opportunity to swim at the Division I college level. DiBetta recently signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her swimming and academic careers at Ohio University. “To have the opportunity to swim at Ohio is just amazing,” DiBetta said. “I am so grateful for my family, coaches, teammates and friends for all of the help and support they’ve given me over the years to help me get to this point.” Several factors played into DiBetta’s decision to become a Bobcat, including proximity to home, the facilities and the coaching staff. “As soon as I visited, I knew (Ohio University) was where I wanted to be,” DiBetta said. DiBetta was recruited to Athens to be a breaststroker, which should come as no surprise as she’s shined in that event both locally and at the state level throughout her career. During her career as a Red Devil, DiBetta has built one of the most decorated swim resumes in Ohio Valley history. It actually wasn’t until she started having some of the success and posting some of the bigger time drops when DiBetta believed that she had what it took to swim at Division I level. “I’ve always wanted to swim in college, but it wasn’t really until my sophomore or junior years where I saw myself as even having a chance to swim Division I,” DiBetta said. “Schools started reaching out to me and at that point, I really thought I could do it. Just to have this opportunity means a lot to me.” Still with a season to go, DiBetta has qualified to the Division II State Meet in 12 events and owns an All-Ohio finish in five events. In the aforementioned breaststroke, DiBetta has found her most success. She was the state runner-up both as as a freshman and sophomore and settled for the bronze last March. She also placed in the top five last season in the 200 individual medley, which is another event that Ohio coaches have told DiBetta she could see time when she gets to Athens. DiBetta has also claimed five individual OVAC titles and two district championships in the 100 breaststroke. She’s also going after her fourth consecutive Buckeye 8 championships in the breaststroke and IM. “I’m really excited for this season,” DiBetta said. “I hope to do as well as I have done the previous years. I am hoping to get back to state and do well there, too. I want to continue to drop even more time.” DiBetta’s times are already some of the best ever posted in both St. Clairsville and OVAC history. She owns pool and/or meet records at Wheeling University and in the East/Southeast District Meet. At St. C., she has sole ownership of the 100 breaststroke, 200IM and 100 fly records and she’s swam a leg on three, record-setting relays. Actually DiBetta’s been listed as an All-American in the 100 breaststroke. “It’s been an amazing (career) so far, and I just cant’ wait to see what the future holds,” DiBetta said. DiBetta’s success hasn’t gone unnoticed. She’s been named St. Clairsville’s swim MVP three times and captained both the All Times Leader and All-Valley swim teams three times. Though DiBetta’s earned most of her accolades in swimming, she’s by no means a one-sport athlete. She qualified to the Division II State Track meet last spring in the 100 meter dash. She was the OVAC champion in both the 100 and 200 meters. DiBetta is also part of the Red Devils’ highly successful competition cheer squad, which has won three state championships and two OVAC titles. Academically, DiBetta gets it done, too. She’s a member of the National Honor Society, carries a 4.0 grade point average and has achieved the Principal’s List in all semesters. She’s been named to the Academic All-OVAC team three times. Casadie, who is the daughter of Mike and Melissa DiBetta, plans to major in education and wants to be a teacher and swim coach.
Saint Vincent College announced the hiring of Parker Lynn as assistant baseball coach and manager of athletic facilities Monday. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Tuesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
St. Vincent lit the fuse in the first half and then exploded in the second, blowing away St. Helena 54-32 to win the North Coast Section Division 7 championship Saturday night. Playing at Steve Ellison Field on the Petaluma High School campus, St. Vincent’s Mustangs scrambled in front 23-18 in...
The Jesse Bethel High girls basketball team beat Petaluma 48-36 on Monday in nonleague play. Senior Nikkea Youngblood poured in 29 points and added 12 rebounds, eight steals and five blocks for the Jaguars (1-1). Senior Eryka Ferrer had 15 points and added 10 rebounds and seven steals. Bethel is...
What a weekend for Windsor. The Jaguars, fresh of their NCS Division 3 title after a 38-14 drubbing of Benicia, learned Sunday they will host a state semifinal Friday. Windsor (11-1) will take on Vanden, from Fairfield, at 7:30 p.m. in the Division 3-AA North final, with the winner advancing to the state final against either Newport Harbor or Aquinas.
JJ says: St. Vincent a big win for players, coach and school. Right after winning the North Coast Section Division 7 football championship, St. Vincent High School players were too caught up in the excitement and exhilaration of the moment to contemplate its significance. They had the right to celebrate.Their...
The America Canyon High boys basketball team defeated Pittsburg 92-56 on Tuesday in nonleague play. The Wolves opened up an 18-point, second-quarter lead, thanks to fullcourt pressure and sharp shooting. The Pirates responded and narrowed the deficit to just six late in the second quarter. However, the Wolves took over...
The St. Patrick-St. Vincent High girls basketball team beat Gateway 59-33 on Thursday in nonleague play. Marissa Elizalde finished with 21 points and Aiani Prater added 12. Ariana Bides chipped in 11. The Bruins beat Burton High of San Francisco 90-12 on Tuesday as Elizalde had 28 points, eight rebounds,...
The Vallejo High School boys soccer team beat Fairfield 2-0 on Wednesday in nonleague play. Elijah Feinstein scored after a pass from Kevin Leon Benito. Juan Olivares scored the second on a penalty kick. Vallejo (2-1-1) and Bethel take on one another Tuesday at Corbus Field.
The Jesse Bethel High boys soccer team knocked off Salesian 3-0 on Thursday in Tri-County Athletic League play. Maceo Escobar scored in first half for the Jaguars (2-0). Jordan Oliva and José Espinoza scored in second half. Bethel and Vallejo face one another Tuesday at Corbus Field.
The Vallejo High School boys basketball team clipped Rodriguez 60-59 on Tuesday in nonleague play. Jasier Smith scored 11 of his team-high 17 points in the third quarter to lead the Redhawks (1-1). Tyriq McNeal and Damon Page both added 12 points. Donovan Saiyad chipped in eight points. Leroy Bryant...
The Holy Cross men's basketball team returns home this week to play host to Mount St. Vincent at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24. The contest between the Crusaders and the Dolphins will be shown live by the Patriot League on ESPN+. Holy Cross enters the game with an overall...
The spring 2020-21 basketball season was forgotten by many because of its odd timing, a cloud of uncertainty due to COVID-19 and no playoffs included at the end of the campaign. That short season, however, was crucial for American Canyon High guard Trinity Billingsley. The Wolves shared a co-Vine Valley...
The American Canyon High girls basketball team knocked off Vallejo 74-19 on Thursday in the first round of the Winter Wolf Classic. The Wolves (5-2) take on Vacaville in the second round. Trinity Billingsley had 18 points and three assists for American Canyon. Destiny Evans added 13 points and 12...
Teams don’t receive points for shots on goal, but the Benicia High School girls soccer team clearly won that battle on Tuesday against Vanden. The Panthers’ aggressive offense finally paid off in the 67th minute when defender Caitlin Begbie’s free kick from the 40-yard line bounced up and over the goalie and into the net. That goal sealed Benicia’s 2-0 win over its former Solano County Athletic Conference rival.
Stephen O’Donnell was delighted with St Patrick’s Athletic’s FAI Cup win. St Patrick’s Athletic boss Stephen O’Donnell admitted his delight that his side were able to round off their 2021 League of Ireland campaign with an FAI Cup final win against Bohemians. The Saints won the FAI Cup after a...
The St. Vincent High School Football team won’t compete for a state championship this season, falling short in the penultimate game with a 42-12 road loss to Argonaut High School on Friday night. The St. Vincent Mustangs (11-2) got off to a quick start in the Nor-Cal Division 6AA Championship,...
Comments / 0