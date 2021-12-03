ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Genesis Brings Prog-Pop Pomp and Circumstance to Possible Farewell Tour: Concert Review

By A.D. Amorosi
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2swNjj_0dDhTk2p00

For the three central members of Genesis , all 70 years of age and older, to title their latest concert showcase “The Last Domino? Tour” — with lead vocalist Phil Collins nestled into a chair — shows that the prog-pop ensemble has a black comic streak up its sleeves. But the tour is no joke. To see and hear Collins triumph as a stage presence and vocalist at Genesis’ Dec. 2 tour stop at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center was a feat to behold. After being operated on for nerve damage, Collins no longer drums or walks without a cane’s assistance. To that end, he performs, soloing on tambourine and singing while sitting in a chair at stage’s center. And while that may seem restrictive, Collins not only manages but thrives as a vocalist — sort of amazing when you consider that singing while seated is not usually advantageous to breath control or soaring melody. Yet sing out Collins did, with powerfully devilish charm and poignantly determined vocal twists on his side.

If ever there was a reason for Collins to rise to the occasion, Philadelphia was the place to do it. Before the planet was decentralized by social media, it was often the case that bands got their biggest buzz from specific cities with wildly receptive and quickly reacting audiences. To this point, the Philadelphia of the 1970s famously gave still-fresh-faced rock artists such as Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel, David Bowie, Roxy Music, Yes and Genesis their biggest crowds. First fronted by magnificently costumed vocalist Peter Gabriel, with drummer Phil Collins keeping the beat in the background, Genesis sold out every show in Philly since its 1973 Tower Theater debut. The group moved to the City of Brotherly Love’s hockey arenas and stadiums once Collins took the frontman’s mic and guided longtime keyboardist Tony Banks and bassist-guitarist Mike Rutherford through the platinum paces of the ’80s and ’90s.

Philly’s forever love affair with Genesis was on raving full display during the first of two sold out shows at Wells Fargo Center (the second show is Dec. 3). Having not been around for 14 years, the trio’s “Last Domino? Tour” showcase satisfied a wild Philadelphia crowd of predominantly over-40s.

No, the tour is not what longtime fans have been truly praying for, that original singer Gabriel and its poetic early six-stringer Steve Hackett would return to the fold for a final go-round. But this doesn’t stop the current iteration of Genesis – which also includes Rutherford’s co-guitarist-bassist of 40 years, Daryl Stuermer, drummer Nic Collins (Phil’s son) and two background singers – ably working out Gabriel/Hackett vintage cuts such as the creepily psychedelic “I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe),” a blowsy version of “The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway” and, in their encore’s finale, a haunting take on 1975’s “The Carpet Crawlers.” topped with the sinister beginnings of “Selling England by the Pound.”

Yes, Collins no longer drums or walks without a cane’s assistance, yet he truly did not seem hampered by his seating arrangement. Instead, he used his position like another tool in his artist’s arsenal.

Once a soulful vocalist of fine power, Collins, during the Philadelphia concert, nailed the hallowed highs of signature Genesis cuts such as “Tonight, Tonight, Tonight,” jumped through the prog-pop punctuation of “Turn It On Again,” and made an already-ominous (courtesy of Banks’ dramatic organ tones) “Mama” even scarier with a menacing character actor’s growl and cold, cackling laughter.

As progressive rock-turned-platinum-pop hitmakers, Genesis kept many of its tracks blunt and brief, until they didn’t. On the less expansive side, a cabaret-bluesy “That’s All,” an autumnal acoustic version of “Follow You Follow Me” and an oddly Pet Shop Boys-ish “Invisible Touch” punchily cut to the quick. A slow “Throwing It All Away” lingered longer, but was gorgeously re-arranged to suit richer, softer harmonies that highlighted its background vocalists. A tick-tock-ing “No Son of Mine” stretched out and pumped up its stammering pulse in what felt like an “In the Air Tonight” appropriation of Collins’ solo smash.

Though it started off as a crunching, stuttering counterpoint to Peter Gabriel’s “Shock the Monkey,” Genesis’ “Home by the Sea,” and its accompanying “Second Home by the Sea,” lingered much too long with not enough instrumental busywork to make it worth its weight, or wait. Luckily, Rutherford pulled out the old-school double-neck guitar-bass, ramped up a ringing Rickenbacker tone and found drama in a soulful “Fading Lights” and its fractal, immediate follow-up “The Cinema Show.” That last two-tune segue was the night’s best and most theatrical moment, an elevation of incrementally ascending chords and spacious, rivetingly complex melody that sticks to your ribs with character-driven vocals. That’s Genesis’ whole schtick in a nutshell, which they executed handsomely in a city that has always loved them dearly.

Comments / 1

Related
Variety

Harry Styles Concludes Three-Month ‘Love on Tour’ Trek With Rousing New York Show: Concert Review

After 42 shows and nearly three months, for the final song of his continent-spanning “Love on Tour” tour, Harry Styles wanted just a little bit more. “This is the last song of the entire tour,” Style said, raising his arms in the air, as he cut into the sexually provocative lyrics of the banger “Kiwi” at the new UBS Arena just outside New York City. “I’m going to need a little bit more. OK? We’re going to try that again. OK?” And sure enough, on take two, there was more energy — from the mosh pit around the 360-degree stage all the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

100 Gecs Bring Hyperpop, Metal and Every Genre in Between to Shrine Auditorium: Concert Review

The phenomenon that is hyperpop inherently implies a mixing and mashing of genres, or perhaps the desire to transcend restrictive structures altogether — an ethos that was exemplified to a tee by 100 Gecs at their Los Angeles show on Saturday night. The duo, consisting of Laura Les and Dylan Brady, packed the Shrine Auditorium with an eclectic mix of teenagers and 20-somethings, many of whom came dressed in costume (a Princess Peach, maid and human pride flag were spotted) or sporting one of Brady’s signature wizard-like hats (either brown and scarecrow-esque or bright yellow with a star-shaped brim). The nearly-full...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch Unites Music Industry Insiders to Celebrate the Soundtrack of 2021: ‘We Dreamed of Moments Like This’

Jack Harlow told tales of being in second grade. Lil Nas X admitted he “had a lot of fun pissing people off” this year. BTS sent their regards via video. Olivia Rodrigo saluted “all the amazing supportive women in my life,” while Lana Del Rey declared, “my lovemaking is my legacy – I get to make music in between.” Variety’s fifth annual Hitmakers brunch saluting the artists and industry insiders behind the year’s biggest music hits drew an SRO crowd to the open-air City Market Social venue in downtown Los Angeles. All 300 attendees had to present proof of vaccination and...
MUSIC
whatsupnewp.com

Summer Concert Announcement: Chicago to tour with Brian Wilson

As we head into the heart of winter, it’s never too early to start planning for summer concerts. By all indications, the summer of 2022 will be a busy concert season, with artists eager to perform post-pandemic. Today, two legendary acts, Chicago and Brian Wilson announced a summer tour beginning...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Hackett
Person
Peter Gabriel
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Billy Joel
Person
Phil Collins
Person
Peter Singer
Person
Mike Rutherford
American Songwriter

The Rolling Stones’ 8 Greatest Hits

In a career spanning nearly 60 years, The Rolling Stones have released 30 albums and released nearly 450 songs—and recorded plenty more. Throughout the 1960s and ’70s, the Stones saw their most peaks on the charts with a batch of No. 1 hits from their first U.S. hit “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” and the stark 1966 anthem of “Paint It, Black”—the comma in the title added by the band’s label Decca at the time—the first single off the Stones’ fourth album Aftermath, to the balladry of their 1973 number one single “Angie,” a song Keith Richards may have written about Angela Bowie, Angie Dickinson, or his daughter Angela.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind the Song Lyrics: “Roll Me Away,” Bob Seger

Detroit native rock singer Bob Seger is no stranger to life on the road. With a powerful raspy voice, Segar’s music often encompasses blue-collar themes, love, and women. “Roll Me Away,” a hit from Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band’s 1982 album The Distance, is no exception. The Distance...
MUSIC
MIX 107.9

Phil Collins Spends Entire Genesis Concert Performing from a Chair

  Despite reports of Phil Collins’ declining health, fans were nonetheless surprised to find the singer performing from a chair Monday during the Detroit stop on Gensis’ “The Last Domino?” tour. Although the 70-year-old musician looked frail, his voice was as powerful as ever as he belted out the band’s biggest hits on what’s expected […]
MUSIC
Macomb Daily

Review: Genesis returns with fresh, and familiar, at Little Caesars Arena

Throughout its nearly 55 years, Genesis has shown itself to be adaptable — through key member changes among other challenges. That resilience was on display again Monday night, Nov. 29, at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena. The inability of a frontman to be, well, a frontman would cripple most bands, but...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ing#Farewell Tour#Wells Fargo Center#Roxy Music#Philly
gratefulweb.com

Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators: Unveil New Song "Fill My World"

Today, Friday, December 3, SLASH FT. MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS have unveiled the new song “Fill My World,” off their forthcoming album titled 4 out on February 11, 2022, on Gibson Records, in partnership with BMG. The new song follows the release of first single “The River Is Rising,” now the fastest rising debut of SLASH’s career cracking the Top 20 at Rock Radio, at #15 this week and climbing. Listen to “Fill My World” HERE and “The River Is Rising” HERE, and pre-order the new album 4, HERE.
MUSIC
NME

Tom Morello – ‘The Atlas Underground Flood’ review: he’s still raging against the machine

“The electric guitar is an instrument that doesn’t just have a past; it has a future,”. told NME ahead of the release of ‘The Atlas Underground Fire’ earlier this year. Recorded over lockdown, the solo album saw the Rage Against The Machine guitarist team up with a whole host of established scene legends (Bring Me The Horizon, Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, Bruce Springsteen) and a few lesser-known artists (including Palestinian DJ Sama’ Abdulhadi) to create a focused, evolved rock record.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Spin

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin Cover The Clash for Latest Hanukkah Sessions Song

On the seventh night of Hanukkah, Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin decided to take on The Clash’s “Train in Vain.” The second-to-last cover of the Hanukkah Sessions hails from London Calling. “Michael Geoffrey Jones, born to Russian Jewish mother Renee Zagansky, would come to be known as punk rock legend...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
MUSIC
bestclassicbands.com

Rolling Stones Close 2021 Tour With Intimate Concert

Two months after it began, the Rolling Stones have closed their 2021 No Filter tour. However, unlike the other concerts, which were held in stadiums, the performance on Tuesday night (Nov. 23) was for a more intimate (and well-heeled) audience. The 17-song concert at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., took place three days after their Nov. 20 performance in Austin, Tex., that was originally planned to be the final show of their 2021 run. The original Oct. 15 announcement described the concert as the Stones’ “most intimate show in more than a decade.”
MUSIC
kuvo.org

Concert Review: Veronica Swift

I don’t know about you, but I love to watch pigeonholes explode. Not with pigeons in them of course, that would be too messy. No, the fun stuff is when those small boxes that the human mind loves to construct turn out to be way too small and the things you stuffed in there suddenly blow up leaving splinters, shards and expectations scattered all over the floor. And, assuming no pigeons are harmed in the explosion, clean up’s a snap!
DENVER, CO
940wfaw.com

Flashback: Paul McCartney Launches 1989 Comeback Tour

It was 32 years ago tonight (November 23rd, 1989) that after a 13-year-stretch, Paul McCartney returned to the North American concert stage for the first of a five-night stand at the L.A. Forum. McCartney's band featured wife Linda McCartney on keyboards, Average White Band co-founder Hamish Stuart on guitar and bass, Former Pretenders lead guitarist Robbie McIntosh, keyboardist Paul “Wix” Wickens, and drummer Chris Whitten.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Concert Review: beabadoobee at The Fonda Theatre

Beatrice Laus, professionally known as beabadoobee, is a Filipino-British singer-songwriter who rose to fame after her song “Coffee” went viral on YouTube in 2017. Since then, Laus has released five EPs and one album under the record label Dirty Hit. Laus has also opened for other indie artists like Clairo and The 1975 for their respective 2019 and 2020 tours and has now begun her first headlining tour following the release of her album, Fake It Flowers, in 202o.
LOS ANGELES, CA
antiMUSIC

Whitesnake Announce Lineup Change Ahead Of Farewell Tour

(hennemusic) Whitesnake have announced a lineup change in the band as they prepare to launch a farewell tour next year, the band revealed via a social media post. "Whitesnake & bassist Michael Devin have decided to go their separate ways after an amazingly successful decade together...," shared the band. "We all wish Michael every success in his life & all his endeavours. Apart from numerous tours, Michael applied his talent to studio albums 'Forevermore'... 'The Purple Album' & 'Flesh & Blood'. We sincerely thank him for being part of our journey & for all his exceptional gifts he brought to Whitesnake...
ROCK MUSIC
Variety

Variety

40K+
Followers
43K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy