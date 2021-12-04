BREAKING: Alec Baldwin NOT Cleared From Criminal Charges Yet Despite Feeling 'Not Responsible' Over 'Rust' Shooting Incident

Alec Baldwin could still be held 'criminally culpable' for 'Rust' shooting. The District Attorney leading the investigation into Halyna Hutchins' fatal shooting on the set of "Rust" says it's still too early to determine who's responsible for her death — and who's not. In an ABC News interview this week, Alec Baldwin, who was holding the gun that killed Halyna on the set that day, told George Stephanopoulos, "Someone is responsible for what happened and I can't say who that is, but I know it's not me." He was referring to the fact that live ammunition was not supposed to be anywhere on the premises, let alone in the gun that was being used as a prop. Speaking to TMZ in a post published Dec. 3, however, Santa Fe County D.A. Mary Carmack-Altwies said, "Everyone involved in the handling and use of firearms on the set had a duty to behave in a manner such that the safety of others was protected, and it appears that certain actions and inactions contributed to this outcome." She added, "Once I have had the opportunity to review the complete investigation, certain individuals may be criminally culpable for his/her actions and/or inactions on the set of 'Rust.'"

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO