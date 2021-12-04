ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

BREAKING: Alec Baldwin NOT Cleared From Criminal Charges Yet Despite Feeling 'Not Responsible' Over 'Rust' Shooting Incident

By Alexandria Reeves
enstarz.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlec Baldwin's statement that he is not responsible for the "Rust" shooting incident and Halyna Hutchins' death is extremely reckless. On Thursday, Baldwin did not mind the ongoing probe into the "Rust" shooting incident and shared his side instead of an interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos. During the discussion, he revealed...

www.enstarz.com

New York Post

Alec Baldwin blames the victim in sickening interview

Just when you think Alec Baldwin can’t go any lower, he blames Halyna Hutchins, the woman he shot to death, for getting shot to death. “Everything is at her direction,” Baldwin told a sycophantic George Stephanopoulos during a jaw-dropping, hourlong interview that aired Thursday night. “I’m holding the gun where...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

George Clooney calls Alec Baldwin’s deadly ‘Rust’ shooting ‘insane’

George Clooney has ripped Alec Baldwin’s deadly shooting of the “Rust” cinematographer as “infuriating” and “insane” — insisting the star and his crew appeared to ignore decades-old safety rules used on every other set. The veteran Hollywood star told Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast that the death of 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna...
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Santa Fe County District Attorney Reveals Alec Baldwin Is Not In The Clear After He Claimed That He Was 'Not Responsible' For Halyna Hutchins Death On 'Rust' Set

Although Alec Baldwin has claimed that he was not responsible for the tragic shooting death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust — the Santa Fe County District Attorney believes that he is not in the clear. Article continues below advertisement. The actor, 63, sat down for...
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
Variety

Alec Baldwin on Who’s to Blame in ‘Rust’ Shooting: ‘I Know It’s Not Me’

Alec Baldwin gave a detailed interview on the “Rust” shooting on ABC Thursday night, answering questions about why he pointed a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and saying he had not heard any safety concerns on set beforehand. Baldwin told interviewer George Stephanopoulos that he has nothing to hide and does not feel guilt about the incident. “Someone is responsible for what happened,” he said. “And I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me.” Hutchins was killed on the set of the Western film on Oct. 21 after being hit by a live round while preparing for a scene....
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Alec Baldwin Deserves To Be Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter? Internet Comments 'Harsh Truth' About 'Rust' Incident

Alec Baldwin probably saw development on the "Rust" shooting incident investigation that he already started ensuring his safety from all the potential charges over Halyna Hutchins' death. While Hutchins' family has not filed a lawsuit against Baldwin or any "Rust" crew members yet, script supervisor Mamie Mitchell and gaffer Serge...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Rust
New York Post

Alec Baldwin hires ex-assistant US attorney in ‘Rust’ shooting lawsuit

Alec Baldwin has hired a former assistant US attorney in Los Angeles to represent him in the deadly shooting on the set of the independent Western flick “Rust,” a new report says. Aaron Dyer of the Manhattan-headquartered law firm Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman will represent the embattled actor and producer,...
MANHATTAN, NY
Bossip

Sir: Alec Baldwin Tries To Convince Us That He “Didn’t Pull The Trigger” In ‘Rust’ Shooting Incident That Killed Halyna Hutchins

Alec Baldwin killed Halyna Hutchins. That isn’t a slight or a matter of opinion. We are not accusing him of a crime per see, but Hutchins was alive when Baldwin was bare-handed and dead after he had a loaded gun placed in his hand and pointing it at her. No one else on set was holding a gun when Halyna was shot, just Alec. He did it.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Sanford Herald

Alec Baldwin thinks his 'career could be over' following Rust shooting

Alec Baldwin thinks his career "could be over" following the 'Rust' shooting incident. The 63-year-old actor - who has six young children with wife Hilaria and grown-up daughter Ireland with former spouse Kim Basinger - admitted he is unsure if it is "worth" going back to work and he'd rather focus on his family in the wake of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins losing her life and director Joel Souza being injured on the set of the Western after a gun he was handling discharged a live bullet.
CELEBRITIES
primenewsghana.com

Alec Baldwin denies pulling trigger in 'Rust' shooting

Alec Baldwin has said the deadly incident, which happened on a film set, was a "one in a trillion episode" Alec Baldwin says he "didn't pull the trigger" of the gun that fatally wounded cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his film, Rust. The star made the claim in...
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Alec Baldwin could still be charged in 'Rust' shooting, DA says, plus more celeb news

Alec Baldwin could still be held 'criminally culpable' for 'Rust' shooting. The District Attorney leading the investigation into Halyna Hutchins' fatal shooting on the set of "Rust" says it's still too early to determine who's responsible for her death — and who's not. In an ABC News interview this week, Alec Baldwin, who was holding the gun that killed Halyna on the set that day, told George Stephanopoulos, "Someone is responsible for what happened and I can't say who that is, but I know it's not me." He was referring to the fact that live ammunition was not supposed to be anywhere on the premises, let alone in the gun that was being used as a prop. Speaking to TMZ in a post published Dec. 3, however, Santa Fe County D.A. Mary Carmack-Altwies said, "Everyone involved in the handling and use of firearms on the set had a duty to behave in a manner such that the safety of others was protected, and it appears that certain actions and inactions contributed to this outcome." She added, "Once I have had the opportunity to review the complete investigation, certain individuals may be criminally culpable for his/her actions and/or inactions on the set of 'Rust.'"
PUBLIC SAFETY
Radar Online.com

Alec Baldwin Checked By DA After Crying Innocence In Shooting Death Of Halyna Hutchins, Criminal Charges Still Possible

Not everyone is buying Alec Baldwin's emotional plea that he bears no responsibility in the shooting death of 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins. The 63-year-old actor and producer was holding a real revolver that was loaded with a live bullet when the firearm went off on the New Mexico set of his western film, Rust, killing the movie's cinematographer.
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM

