ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Anthony Edwards (illness) available for Minnesota Friday night

By Sean Montiel
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards will suit up Friday in the team's game against the Brooklyn...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Minnesota Timberwolves Star Anthony Edwards Previews - & Raps - New Lil Baby Song

It’s not uncommon for athletes to get sent unreleased tracks from their favorite rappers to add to their pre-game playlists. LeBron James previewing an artist’s song on his social media accounts can add a ton of hype to the record. For Lil Baby, one might think his close friend/collaborator James...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 10 Players Who Will Leave Their Teams Before The Trade Deadline

The NBA season is in full effect and we have already seen some major moves made this offseason. These have been massive roster moves, with Russell Westbrook finding a new home in Los Angeles while the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls completely revamped their rosters. There could very well be even more player movement before this season’s trade deadline.
NBA
The Spun

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Has Blunt Message For LeBron James

When it comes to social justice, NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Lakers superstar LeBron James are often hand-in-hand. But after LeBron’s recent behavior against the Indiana Pacers, the NBA legend has LeBron in his crosshairs. In a video posted on Substack, Abdul-Jabbar admonished LeBron for a provocative dance he did...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Lakers Trade Lands Russell Westbrook In New York

There has been no shortage of ups and downs during Russell Westbrook’s early tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers to begin the 2021-22 NBA season. So far, Westbrook is averaging 20.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 8.6 assists while the Lakers hold an 12-12 record — ranking seventh in the Western Conference. His output of 0.769 points per possession ranks last among the 19 players with at least 500 possessions.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Edwards
bleachernation.com

Ayo Dosunmu is Making His Presence Felt Among the Rookie Class

The Chicago Bulls technically didn’t have a first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, but they might as well have ended up with one. Ayo Dosunmu was projected by many to go within the first 30 picks on July 29th. However, as players flew off the board, Dosunmu’s name remained. Considering he was fresh off three successful college seasons, the latest of which earned him a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament as well as the Bob Cousy Award for being the nation’s top point guard, the lack of interest was surprising. Sure, Dosunmu may not have been the highest-upside young prospect, but he felt like the kind of well-rounded player who could eventually help a contending team with his two-way talent. And, thus far, that’s precisely what he has been for a Bulls team that scooped him up with the No. 38 pick.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Javonte Green becomes the 2nd Chicago Bulls player this week and 3rd in the last month to test positive for COVID-19, joining Coby White and Nikola Vučević

The Chicago Bulls are hoping to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak after Javonte Green became the second player to test positive for the virus this week. Green returned a positive test Friday, one day after the Bulls beat the Knicks in New York and two days after Coby White was placed into isolation for a positive test. The Bulls played the Nets on Saturday night in Brooklyn. Coach Billy Donovan said ...
NBA
firstsportz.com

“Raaachel” Watch: Fans dig ‘dirty’ to bring up Jimmy Butler’s alleged past affair in Heat vs Timberwolves clash

Although fans might have witnessed great sportsmanship and friendship in the NBA over the course of its years to signify the positive side of NBA yet the other side is as ruthless as it can get. The latest to justify this claim, came in the Heat vs Timberwolves showdown as the home fans dug deep to spring up Jimmy Butler’s alleged past affair on national television during the on-going match.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers: Former NBA Guard Says Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal Were Too Much To Stop

The 2002 NBA Finals were the third consecutive and final NBA championship featuring the 'greatest 1-2 punch' ever in Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal. After three straight NBA Finals appearances, this iteration of the Lakers had probably the most 'equal' output from Bryant and O'Neal. O'Neal averaged 27 PPG that year to Bryant's 25, and Bryant's big game acumen at that point was fully cemented.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Brooklyn Nets#Fanduel
NBA Analysis Network

This 76ers-Bucks Trade Involves Ben Simmons To Milwaukee

The Philadelphia 76ers continue to deal with drama surrounding Ben Simmons and there does not appear to be an end in sight. Daryl Morey and the Sixers’ front-office have not changed their minds on the fact that they want an All-Star-level player for Simmons in a trade, but no team in the NBA has been willing to pay their price to this point.
NBA
FanSided

Ohio State football: I’m tired of “meaningless” bowl games

I’m tired of “meaningless” bowl games. Notice how I wrote that-“meaningless.” I’m tired of being told bowl games are meaningless. I’m tired of being told if it isn’t the College Football Playoff, the bowl game is meaningless. I understand, your favorite team isn’t playing for a national championship, but don’t tell me these bowl games are meaningless. Especially when it comes my Ohio State Buckeyes.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To Sunday’s Paige Bueckers News

The basketball world collectively held its breath on Sunday afternoon when Connecticut women’s basketball Paige Bueckers went down to the ground with an apparent non-contact injury. Bueckers had to be helped off the floor with less than a minute to play in No. 2 UConn’s 73–54 win over No. 24...
BASKETBALL
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Monday’s Damian Lillard News

Damian Lillard has sent the NBA world into a frenzy on Monday morning. The Portland All-Star reportedly wants to play with Ben Simmons, per Shams Charania and Sam Amick. Portland discussed a trade with Philadelphia while former GM Neil Olshey was still with the team but the two sides couldn’t come to an agreement.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy