Las Vegas, NV

Real Vegas Magazine looking for the next men of the year

By Yan Kaner
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — From CEOs and business professionals to small business owners, Real Vegas Magazine is looking for the 2021 most magnificent men of the year in Las Vegas.

The recipients are known for putting community and family first. They should be strong and fierce protectors.

8 News Now’s Tedd Florendo made this year’s list of the most magnificent men of Las Vegas. Others include Oscar Goodman.

To nominate someone for next year’s list, visit their website and explain why the nominee deserves to be considered.

