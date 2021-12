A Zion has been charged with abandoning multiple dogs over the summer in the extreme heat, causing one to die and the others to be injured. Jasmine A. Freeman, 28, of the 2100 block of Gabriel Avenue Zion, was indicted by a grand jury on one count of aggravated cruelty to an animal, four counts of cruel treatment of an animal and six counts of animal owner’s duties violation.

ZION, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO