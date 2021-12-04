ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bear is Hiding in Plain Sight

By Brian O'Connell
 3 days ago
There's a problem hiding in plain sight, as the large stock indices are covering up a major correction.

“Even though the S&P 500 is down about 4% from recent all-time high levels, it is not reflecting what is going on in this market,” wrote James “Rev Shark” Deporre in Real Money recently. “I've been discussing this disconnect for months, but it has only gotten worse. There are dozens of stats that show how far many stocks have fallen, but it is not reflected in the indexes that have been held aloft by Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report and a few other big-cap names such as Pfizer (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report.”

In the last four years, there have been two major market corrections. “One was the Covid correction that hit in February 2020,” Deporre said. “That was obviously news-driven and was quite unique in the history of the market.”

The other major correction was in late 2018. “That was triggered, in part, by the unwinding of the "short volatility" trade,” Rev Shark noted. “It was driven partially by structural matters, but also by technical conditions. That correction is similar in many ways to what is happening now but with one major difference -- it is not reflected in the indexes.”

One of the main reasons the indexes have been so misleading is that just a couple of big names have held up. “Apple is the largest market cap stock in the market and has more influence than any other single name,” Deporre added.

What has prevented many stocks from finding a bottom is that the indexes have failed to correct. Market players aren't comfortable buying badly battered stocks if the indexes are going to fall sharply and it doesn't matter how oversold something might be.

“This is unlike any market environment I have navigated previously, and it is not clear to me how this huge disparity will resolve itself,” Rev Shark said. “There are many stocks that have dropped substantially that I would like to buy, but can they gain traction if the indexes struggle?”

MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) rallied 2.23% to $162.94 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.17% to 4,591.67 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.87% to 35,227.03. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Johnson & Johnson closed $16.98 below its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company achieved on August 20th.
TheStreet

Tech Stocks are Facing a Reckoning After Months of Rapid Gains

The benchmark PHLX Semiconductor Index (SOX) slid into a ditch last week, finishing down 4.04%. It continued its gyrations on Monday, trading in a 127 point range before ending the day off a modest 0.1%. The index is up about 34% on a year-to-date basis and 33.7% on a one-year timeframe.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow industrials rally surge on Monday puts blue-chip, stock-market index on track for best day in over a year

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday afternoon was on track for its best point and percentage gain in more than a year, as investors bought a recent dip in stocks that has been at least partly precipitated by fears of the COVID omicron variant and worries about Federal Reserve policy. Monday's gains saw the Dow rise 2.1%, or 713 points, which would mark the sharpest percentage gain for the 30-stock index since Nov. 9, 2020 when it gained 834 points, or 2.95%, FactSet data show. The session's gain was being powered primarily by advances in UnitedHealth Group Inc. , Goldman Sachs Group Inc. , Home Depot and Visa Inc. . Only shares of Nike Inc. , salesforce.com and Verizon Communications Inc. were trading in negative territory among the Dow's components in afternoon trade.
STOCKS
