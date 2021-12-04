Sports Extra Daily with Kayla Anderson and Emily Proud: 12.3.21
Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- In this edition of Sports Extra Daily, News 2’s Kayla Anderson and Emily Proud discuss the daily sports headlines. The Tennessee Titans are on the bye week, but who will likely return next week? And Notre Dame has a new head coach, and why it hits close to home for Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
