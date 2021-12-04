Farewell potluck set for Dec. 5 for Joe and Irene Garlitz

ELGIN — Joe Garlitz, a longtime community leader, and his wife, Irene Garlitz, a retired award-winning teacher, will be recognized Sunday, Dec. 5, in Elgin.

The couple will be saluted at a farewell potluck lunch at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 93 S. 12th St., Elgin. The potluck is open to the public and is expected to start following Sunday Mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, around 1:30 p.m.

The couple have lived in Elgin since 1973 after moving there from Colorado. They will be moving to Eagle, Idaho, in the upcoming week to be closer to medical facilities in the Treasure Valley and to be with their daughters, Alena and Serena. The Garlitzes also have two sons, John, who lives in La Grande, and Paul, who lives in Amarillo, Texas.

Irene Garlitz is well known in the community, partly due to to 20 years of work as a teacher at Stella Mayfield Elementary School, where she was recognized for her teaching excellence.

It is fitting that the Dec. 5 potluck will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Church because the Joe and Irene Garlitz have been members of its parish since 1973, and Joe Garlitz has been a deacon with the church since 1987, when he was ordained. His public service record also includes four years as a member of the Union County Board of Commissioners, 1978-1982, and about 20 years as Elgin’s city administrator.

While city administrator, Garlitz played roles in helping the city create its Hu-Na-Ha RV Park and the Clarence Witty Park. He also was instrumental in helping create a health district, which has a tax base, and in updating the city’s sewer system so it could better meet Department of Environmental Quality standards.

“It was the community which made everything happen,” he said.

Garlitz retired as city administrator in 2009 but has continued to have an active role in his church as a deacon.

“It was a wonderful chance to serve,” he said.

Garlitz said one of the roles he enjoyed most as deacon was officiating at weddings.

Whether at church or in the community, he said that Elgin’s people are what make it special.

“Whenever people here see a neighbor in need, they step forward,” Garlitz said.