ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elgin, OR

Farewell potluck set for Dec. 5 for Joe and Irene Garlitz

By DICK MASON The Observer
La Grande Observer
La Grande Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A6NyL_0dDhSNBh00

ELGIN — Joe Garlitz, a longtime community leader, and his wife, Irene Garlitz, a retired award-winning teacher, will be recognized Sunday, Dec. 5, in Elgin.

The couple will be saluted at a farewell potluck lunch at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 93 S. 12th St., Elgin. The potluck is open to the public and is expected to start following Sunday Mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, around 1:30 p.m.

The couple have lived in Elgin since 1973 after moving there from Colorado. They will be moving to Eagle, Idaho, in the upcoming week to be closer to medical facilities in the Treasure Valley and to be with their daughters, Alena and Serena. The Garlitzes also have two sons, John, who lives in La Grande, and Paul, who lives in Amarillo, Texas.

Irene Garlitz is well known in the community, partly due to to 20 years of work as a teacher at Stella Mayfield Elementary School, where she was recognized for her teaching excellence.

It is fitting that the Dec. 5 potluck will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Church because the Joe and Irene Garlitz have been members of its parish since 1973, and Joe Garlitz has been a deacon with the church since 1987, when he was ordained. His public service record also includes four years as a member of the Union County Board of Commissioners, 1978-1982, and about 20 years as Elgin’s city administrator.

While city administrator, Garlitz played roles in helping the city create its Hu-Na-Ha RV Park and the Clarence Witty Park. He also was instrumental in helping create a health district, which has a tax base, and in updating the city’s sewer system so it could better meet Department of Environmental Quality standards.

“It was the community which made everything happen,” he said.

Garlitz retired as city administrator in 2009 but has continued to have an active role in his church as a deacon.

“It was a wonderful chance to serve,” he said.

Garlitz said one of the roles he enjoyed most as deacon was officiating at weddings.

Whether at church or in the community, he said that Elgin’s people are what make it special.

“Whenever people here see a neighbor in need, they step forward,” Garlitz said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

China says US diplomatic boycott violates Olympic spirit

BEIJING (AP) — China on Tuesday accused the United States of violating the Olympic spirit by announcing an American diplomatic boycott of February’s Beijing Winter Games, amid an increasingly bitter feud over the Biden administration’s decision not to send officials over human rights concerns. The U.S. is attempting to interfere...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
City
Elgin, OR
City
La Grande, OR
State
Idaho State
Local
Oregon Society
Fox News

Chris Cuomo spox claims there were ‘no secrets’ between fired star helping brother, CNN boss Jeff Zucker

CNN and former anchor Chris Cuomo have turned on each other, issuing scathing statements in the wake of the liberal network firing the now-former "Cuomo Prime Time" host. CNN announced Saturday evening it had terminated Cuomo effective immediately, just days after he was suspended pending a review of revelations about his involvement in protecting his scandal-plagued big brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D., from sexual misconduct claims.
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Cruise ship disembarks in New Orleans with at least 17 COVID cases, including a "probable" Omicron infection

New Orleans — A Norwegian Cruise Line ship with at least 17 passengers and crew members infected with COVID-19 docked Sunday in New Orleans, where health officials said the ship was disembarked amid efforts to prevent any spread into the community. At least one of the infected crew members is suspected to have the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the Louisiana Department of Health said late Sunday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
Person
St. Mary
La Grande Observer

La Grande Observer

La Grande, OR
411
Followers
118
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for La Grande Observer

Comments / 0

Community Policy