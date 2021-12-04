Meet 5 kittens who need homes

Anyone who has a pet knows how strong the bond between the two of you can be. For dog owners like me, coming home to our furry buddies is the highlight of our day. My heart soars every time my puppy gets so excited he can’t contain himself. He ends up sprinting all over the house with a major case of the zoomies. If your dog does the same, it might be their way of telling you they love you — and it’s not the only sign!

PETS ・ 11 DAYS AGO