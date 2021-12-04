ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet 5 kittens who need homes

Cover picture for the articleMeet Rocky, Sherbert, Mint, Chocolate and Chip....

Idaho State Journal

12 dogs, litter of puppies in need of home after owner dies

When their loving owner died on Thanksgiving Day this year, 12 dogs and a litter of puppies in Rockford were left without a home or full time caretaker. The dogs, a mix of different breeds and believed to be part wolf, belonged to a couple, Jan and Loretta Denlinger, who lived outside of Blackfoot. Jan's brother Jarred Denlinger is urgently looking for a home for all of the dogs.
BLACKFOOT, ID
Sandusky Register

Dogs available for adoption

SHELBY — Shelby is a 5-year-old housebroken, spayed Shih-Tzu. She is very sweet, does great on a leash, gets along with other dogs, cats and kids. She is the perfect cuddle bug. CHOPPA — Choppa is a 8-month-old housebroken, crate-trained, neutered male pit bull/Lab mix. He is very sweet, does...
SHELBY, OH
APG of Wisconsin

Unusual puppies seek forever homes

You can try to call them Pyredoodles if you can pronounce it, but you might be better off calling them giant, fluffy balls of energy. Or you can call them by their assigned names, Bart, Priscilla, Trixie-Tritail, Gracie and Shelby. Either way, they’re a whole family of unusual puppies — one parent a great Pyrenees, the other a standard poodle — looking homes at Helping PAWS Pet Rescue in Washburn.
WASHBURN, WI
News 12

Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Little Shelter Animal Rescue on Dec. 3

In this week's Paws & Pals, Little Shelter Animal Rescue presented four dogs looking for their 'furever' homes. Teddy is a Yorkie mix. He is 10 years old but still has a ton of energy and will want to go anywhere and everywhere with you. Teddy is very friendly, loves people and would be a perfect dog for a first time owner.
purewow.com

The 10 Naughtiest Dog Breeds

Well-behaved dogs rarely make history. That’s the saying, right? The chances your dog appears in the Guinness Book of World Records as a mischief maker are higher if you own one of the naughtiest dog breeds. Of course, behavior depends on a lot of factors like socialization and training techniques. But the folks over at Protect My Paws, a research-based website that helps pet parents compare insurance plans, wanted to hear it straight from the human’s mouth. They looked at hordes of Instagram posts with behavior and breed hashtags to see which dog breeds were the naughtiest. Then, they ranked the results. Gotta say, the number-one naughtiest dog breed surprised us!
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Looking to adopt a new pet? Empty the Shelters begins next week

Nearly 40 shelters in Michigan will be participating in BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters event, which starts Dec. 6 and runs for two weeks. This is the longest Holiday Hope event the organization has ever done, giving people until Dec. 20 to adopt a shelter animal at a discounted price of $25 or less.
WCVB

9 purebred Australian shepherd puppies looking for new homes at MSPCA

BOSTON — Nine purebred Australian shepherd puppies are looking for new homes at MSPCA-Angell after their owner became overwhelmed by their care. The 5-month-old puppies are described by the MSPCA as very adoptable. “The puppies’ owner just needed our assistance in finding new homes for them,” said Mike Keiley, director...
petapixel.com

Midas the Four-Eared Kitten is an Instagram Star

Cat photos have always been popular on the Internet, but there is a new kitten stealing hearts on Instagram that looks different from all the rest. Meet Midas, a four-month-old kitten that has four ears. The kitten lives in Ankara, Turkey, with its owner, Canis Dosemeci, and it was born...
FIRST For Women

3 Ways To Tell If Your Dog Really Loves You

Anyone who has a pet knows how strong the bond between the two of you can be. For dog owners like me, coming home to our furry buddies is the highlight of our day. My heart soars every time my puppy gets so excited he can’t contain himself. He ends up sprinting all over the house with a major case of the zoomies. If your dog does the same, it might be their way of telling you they love you — and it’s not the only sign!
Fox News South Texas

26 Pets Transported with Hopes in Finding Their Forever Home

This month 8 trips were coordinated to transport animals to other shelters with the purpose of increasing the opportunity for them to be adopted more quickly. 26 pets are being taken to new sites or with people who will temporarily adopt them in San Antonio. The boarding began at 6 am.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
South Philly Review

Pets of the Week: Bring Emy and Elliot home together

Emy is a 2-year-old chi mix, while Elliot is a year-old, 9-pound domestic short-haired tabby cat. They are a bonded pair and will only be adopted together. They are both dog- and cat-savvy and kid-friendly. Emy is housebroken and pee-pad trained. Elliot is litter trained and must be a strictly indoor cat. Emy enjoys running in a yard but would be good going for walks, too.
