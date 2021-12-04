Bucks bring back veteran Wesley Matthews

The Milwaukee Bucks got back on the right track last night with a commanding 124-102 win over the Miami Heat. There was no shortage of interesting storylines stemming from the contest, but one that had the attention of everyone was the season debuts for Wesley Matthews and Javonte Smart. Both were brought aboard this past week to give the Bucks some depth as they continue to battle through an array of injuries. Matthews signed with Milwaukee on a non-guaranteed deal while Smart came in on a two-way contract. While neither is expected to see the pair play a prominent role in the mix for the champs, they would each get an opportunity against the Heat as the Bucks were without a laundry list of players, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, Grayson Allen, Brook Lopez, and more.

