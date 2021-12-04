ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bucks bring back veteran Wesley Matthews

By Official release
NBA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Bucks have signed free agent swingman Wesley Matthews. In a related transaction, the Bucks have requested waivers on rookie guard Georgios Kalaitzakis. A 6-5 guard, Matthews averaged 4.8 points and 1.6 rebounds in 19.5 minutes over 58 games (10 starts) for the...

www.nba.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBA Analysis Network

This 76ers-Bucks Trade Involves Ben Simmons To Milwaukee

The Philadelphia 76ers continue to deal with drama surrounding Ben Simmons and there does not appear to be an end in sight. Daryl Morey and the Sixers’ front-office have not changed their minds on the fact that they want an All-Star-level player for Simmons in a trade, but no team in the NBA has been willing to pay their price to this point.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo wins heart courtesy to another epic interaction with a young fan after Bucks vs Nuggets matchup

The reigning NBA Finals MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo has always been a player who has always accepted his critics with a smile and deservingly is a part of zero-haters group. Be it with his most recent Oreo discovery or his All-Star game on court-commentary, the Greek Freak has always ended up winning hearts after his heart-warming and hilarious gestures. However, he ended up making a young fan feel immensely special after the Bucks vs Nuggets game as well.
NBA
Sporting News

Can DeMarcus Cousins help the Bucks? Veteran center to sign with Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Bucks are set to sign veteran center DeMarcus Cousins, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The one-year, non-guaranteed deal brings Cousins back in action for the first time since last season. The four-time All-Star played in 41 games during the 2020-21 season, 25 coming with the Houston Rockets with...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
State
Utah State
FanSided

Grading Wesley Matthews’ newly signed deal with the Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks certainly surprised everyone yesterday after signing Wisconsin native and former Buck Wesley Matthews to a deal out of the blue. Everything about this deal is interesting, whether it be the timing, value, corresponding moves, or any other factor. There is no shortage of things to unpack here, so let us take a look at the financial value of Matthews’ deal, his fit, his role, and an overall grade for the move.
NBA
FanSided

Assessing Milwaukee Bucks debuts for Wesley Matthews, Javonte Smart

The Milwaukee Bucks got back on the right track last night with a commanding 124-102 win over the Miami Heat. There was no shortage of interesting storylines stemming from the contest, but one that had the attention of everyone was the season debuts for Wesley Matthews and Javonte Smart. Both were brought aboard this past week to give the Bucks some depth as they continue to battle through an array of injuries. Matthews signed with Milwaukee on a non-guaranteed deal while Smart came in on a two-way contract. While neither is expected to see the pair play a prominent role in the mix for the champs, they would each get an opportunity against the Heat as the Bucks were without a laundry list of players, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, Grayson Allen, Brook Lopez, and more.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Georgios Kalaitzakis
Person
Jon Horst
Person
Wesley Matthews
Lake Geneva Regional News

Former Madison Memorial, Marquette star Wesley Matthews rejoins Bucks

Free agent Wesley Matthews rejoined the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday. The Madison native and former Marquette athlete played last season for the Los Angeles Lakers. “Wesley is a proven veteran whose shooting, defense and experience will help us,” Bucks general manager Jon Horst said. “He is familiar with Coach Bud’s system and our team. We’re excited to have him back with us.”
NBA
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Bucks' Brook Lopez back surgery a success

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez underwent successful back surgery in Los Angeles on Thursday, Dec. 2. A news release says Lopez has been sidelined since the Bucks’ regular season-opening victory against Brooklyn on Oct. 19. In that game, Lopez tallied eight points, five rebounds, and three blocks in 28 minutes of action.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Los Angeles Lakers#Bucks#Nba Draft
Hoops Rumors

Bucks signing Wesley Matthews, waiving Georgios Kalaitzakis

The Bucks are signing veteran wing Wesley Matthews and waiving rookie forward Georgios Kalaitzakis in order to create a roster spot, sources tell Shams Charania of The Athletic. It’s a win-now move for the defending champion Bucks, who will be on the hook for the guaranteed portion of Kalaitzakis’ salary...
NBA
WBAY Green Bay

Bucks Lopez undergoes back surgery, out indefinitely

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Milwaukee Bucks big man Brook Lopez underwent back surgery, and the timetable for his return is indefinite. The Bucks announced Lopez had the operation in Los Angeles, but and will be listed on the injury report as “out” until further notice. The team will continue to provide updates on Lopez’s rehab as they become available.
NBA
NBA

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo out against Heat with right calf soreness

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was sidelined for a second straight game with calf soreness, this time missing Saturday night’s Eastern Conference matchup against the Miami Heat. This will be the the second consecutive game the Bucks (14-9) will be without their star forward, who missed Thursday’s 97-93 loss to...
NBA
KEYT

Antetokounmpo back in Bucks’ lineup for his 27th birthday

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo is celebrating his 27th birthday by returning to the Milwaukee Bucks’ lineup after a two-game absence. The two-time MVP is listed among the Bucks’ five starters for their Monday night game with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Antetokounmpo had been listed as questionable due to a sore right calf that knocked him out for the previous two games. The Bucks split the two games Antetokounmpo missed last week. The Bucks lost 97-93 at Toronto on Thursday to snap an eight-game winning streak. They rebounded at home two nights later by rolling to a 124-102 victory over Miami.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
Sports
Marquette University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA

Cavs at Bucks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

A busy week for Cleveland rolls on tonight as they travel to take on the Milwaukee Bucks, current NBA champion. The Eastern Conference heavyweight have won nine of ten and are near the top of the Central Division. LAST TIME OUT. In what turned out to be a great finish,...
NBA
95.5 FM WIFC

Giannis Back, Bucks Win

MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) — The Milwaukee Bucks welcomed back Giannis Antetokounmpo on his 27th birthday as they topped the Cleveland Cavaliers 112-104 on Monday night at Fiserv Forum. Giannis had missed the previous two games with a sore calf. The Bucks have yet to lose this season when the Big...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy