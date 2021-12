SIOUX FALLS – The South Dakota State men’s basketball team put on a show in its first game in the Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon on Monday night. The Jackrabbits shot 58.7% from the field and were 17-33 from three as they defeated Nevada 102-75. “Really, really proud of our guys’ effort,” said SDSU head coach Eric Henderson. “I thought we were terrific certainly to start the game and everyone looks at the shooting and that helps and gets everybody fired up. But I thought defensively our energy, our commitment to our game plan, our guys buying in and the combination of our shooting was a terrific start for us.”

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 13 DAYS AGO