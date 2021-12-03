ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waller doubtful, Nassib out for Sunday's game against Washington

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders will be without defensive lineman Carl Nassib and tight end Darren Waller is listed as doubtful for Sunday's home game against the Washington Football Team. Both suffered knee injuries in the Thanksgiving Day win in Dallas against the Cowboys. Running back Josh Jacobs,...

Darren Waller and Carl Nassib both ruled out for Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders got worrisome injury news Thursday as star tight end Darren Waller departed the game at the Dallas Cowboys with a knee injury. The Raiders listed him as questionable to return in the second quarter. However, Waller came out of the Las Vegas locker room after halftime wearing street clothes.
Raiders FF: Darren Waller’s Game Changing Talent Back On Display

Which members of the Las Vegas Raiders, besides tight end Darren Waller, will be worth starting in fantasy football today?. Derek Carr’s lack of aggression should be enough to convince fantasy managers to look elsewhere. Carr’s total yards aren’t too bad, but he’s only thrown four touchdowns in the last three games. Meanwhile, he’s also been responsible for four picks and two lost fumbles in that span. Carr hasn’t been trusting his receivers either, which has led to more check downs. Another problem is that the Dallas Cowboys allow the seventh-least points, on average, to quarterbacks. Carr is not worth starting this week and might as well be droppable if his poor play continues.
Raiders’ Darren Waller injures knee, ruled out for Thanksgiving game vs. Cowboys

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller was ruled out for the remainder of the game after sustaining a knee injury during Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day contest against the Dallas Cowboys. Waller sustained the injury during the second quarter on a 21-yard reception. Waller was seen working out on an exercise bike on the Las Vegas sideline after leaving the game, but in the third quarter he was seen in street clothes.
Darren Waller doubtful for Sunday; DeSean Jackson, Josh Jacobs are questionable

The Raiders might not have three of their top offensive playmakers Sunday. Tight end Darren Waller (back/knee) is doubtful, and receiver DeSean Jackson (calf) and running back Josh Jacobs (ankle) are questionable. Waller played only 21 snaps against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day before leaving, and he missed all three...
Raiders' Darren Waller (knee) ruled out for Week 13's game against Washington

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (knee) will not play in Week 13's contest against the Washington Football Team. Waller will sit out on Sunday after the Raiders' stud tight end suffered a knee injury on Thanksgiving. Expect Foster Moreau to play a starting role against numberFire's 31st ranked pass defense.
Darren Waller is out for Week 13 against the Football Team

The Athletic’s Vic Tafur reports that Darren Waller has been ruled out of Week 13 against Washington. Waller injured his knee in Week 12 against Dallas and could also miss the Raiders’ Week 14 game. Waller is second on the team in receiving yards with 643, yards per game with 64.3, and receptions with 53. Nobody on Las Vegas gets targetted as much as Waller, so his absence will leave a big hole in the offense. Look for Foster Moreau to try and fill the void left by Waller at the tight end position. Moreau’s three receiving touchdowns are second on the team, so that’s an added bit of offense he brings into the fold. The Raiders are third in the NFL with 3,262 passing yards, averaging the second-most passing yards per game at 296.5. Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, Moreau is a +122 to get more than 40+ receiving yards.
Report: Bad Back, Knee Keeps Darren Waller Out for Raiders-Washington

Report: Darren Waller is out for the Raiders against Washington originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Washington Football Team will have one fewer weapon to worry about when they face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon. The Athletic's Vic Tafur reports that the bad knee and back that Darren Waller has battled all week with will keep him out of the game.
NFL World Reacts To What Michael Strahan Said This Morning

Many in the NFL world have criticized Aaron Rodgers for what’s transpired this week. Green Bay’s star quarterback is out of this week’s game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who told reporters earlier this year that he had been “immunized,” has since admitted that he is actually unvaccinated.
Aaron Rodgers’ Estranged Dad Breaks His Silence

Aaron Rodgers’ estranged father has weighed in on the situation involving the Green Bay Packers star quarterback. The Packers quarterback made his return to the field on Sunday, after missing a game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who previously told the media that he had been “immunized,” was actually not vaccinated.
NFL World Is Stunned By Michael Vick’s Admission

Michael Vick in Madden 2004 is one of the most-dominant video game athletes of all-time. The then-Atlanta Falcons quarterback was pretty much unstoppable in the video game. Vick possessed elite speed and throwing ability. Playing as the Falcons quarterback was highly entertaining, while playing against him was incredibly frustrating. For...
Broncos’ GM breaks silence on signing big-name QB in 2022

The Denver Broncos and general manager George Paton made the news recently when they agreed to contract extensions with wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick. Those moves, as well as the Von Miller trade, prompted reporters to question Broncos’ general manager George Paton on his 2022 NFL offseason plan. Paton offered a response, though likely not the one reporters were hoping for.
Photos: Meet The Reported Girlfriend Of Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown

On Thursday afternoon, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown found himself back in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Brown’s former chef, Steven Ruiz, said Brown’s girlfriend – Cydney Moreau – asked for fake vaccination cards. She allegedly said Brown was willing to pay $500 if he could...
Tom Brady Names The 1 Team He Likes Beating The Most

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has beaten every team in the NFL throughout his career but there’s one team that he loves to win against more than any other. It should come as no one’s surprise that it’s the New York Giants. Brady lost to New York twice in the Super Bowl while he was with New England, one of which came in 2008 when his team was vying for a perfect season.
Cowboys Announce Who Will Take Over As Head Coach

Mike McCarthy will not be on the sidelines for the Dallas Cowboys when they take on the New Orleans Saints this Thursday. But somebody has to step in and run the team in his absence. Speaking to the media on Monday, McCarthy announced that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will serve...
‘We’re praying for Trent’: 49ers provide an update, share thoughts on Trenton Cannon’s injury

1.3k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The Week 13 battle between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks had a scary start. Running back Trenton Cannon went down after a vicious hit while returning the opening kickoff. Injuries during football aren't uncommon. However, seeing a player taken off the field via an ambulance is very concerning.
Misfortune follows Von Miller from Colorado to California

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — After Von Miller left his Russian sable hat and the tears behind in Denver following his trade from the Broncos to the Los Angeles Rams, he cracked, "I went to bed 4-4 and woke up 7-1." Talk about a Hollywood ending for the Super Bowl 50 MVP.
Mike Zimmer Says Vikings Player Hospitalized After Going to ER Because of COVID-19

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer told reporters one of the team's players went to the emergency room Tuesday night because of symptoms from COVID-19. Zimmer explained the player, who is vaccinated, remains hospitalized but is in stable condition. He also said 29 members of the organization are now in...
Green Bay Packers Have Released Notable Quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
