Joshua Bassett Reveals Olivia Rodrigo 'Hasn't Spoken To Me Since 'driver's license' Came Out'

Cover picture for the articleJoshua Bassett is opening up about the current status of his relationship with Olivia Rodrigo. The two have been co-starring on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series for two seasons and also dated at one point. Earlier this year, Olivia dropped her massively hit song “driver’s license” and...

ETOnline.com

Olivia Rodrigo Makes American Music Awards Debut With Moving Rendition of 'Traitor'

Olivia Rodrigo had the audience in their feelings with her stripped-down performance of "Traitor," at the 2021 American Music Awards Sunday night. With a guitar in-hand, Rodrigo made her debut on the AMAs stage, delivering an acoustic version of the heartbreak ballad, letting the song's gripping lyrics do the talking.
Variety

Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny Top Spotify’s 2021 Year-End Charts

Spotify has unveiled its annual 2021 Wrapped campaign — where users can see the music they listened to the most all year — and with that comes the top artists, albums, songs, playlists and podcasts on the world’s largest streaming service, with more than 381 million total users. The full charts are below, but first, some stats: Globally speaking, with more than 9.1 billion streams this year, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny is Spotify’s most-streamed artist of 2021, followed by the most-streamed female artist of the year Taylor Swift. The most-streamed song of 2021 globally is Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License,” with more than 1.1 billion streams . In the second and third...
Variety

Filipina Americans Olivia Rodrigo, H.E.R. and Saweetie Nominated in Top Grammy Categories

The 2022 Grammys are a big look for Filipino-Americans: Olivia Rodrigo made Grammy history when she became the first Filipina and second-youngest artist to be nominated in all four top categories; H.E.R., also Filipina, landed eight nods; and Saweetie, who is Chinese, Filipina and Black, landed two, including Best New Artist. Rodrigo, the year’s 18-year-old breakout star, landed nominations for her debut album, “Sour” and hit single “Driver’s License” for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist. Rodrigo follows in the footsteps of Billie Eilish who in 2019 landed six similar Grammy...
justjaredjr.com

Olivia Rodrigo Dominates Spotify Wrapped 2021 Globally!

The 2021 Spotify Wrapped is here and Olivia Rodrigo really dominated some of the charts globally!. The 18-year-old singer and actress dropped her debut single “driver’s license” at the start of the year, followed by her debut album Sour a few months later. Olivia has received critical acclaim, many awards...
PopSugar

Joshua Bassett Released 3 New Breakup Songs, and They Sound Like They're All About Olivia Rodrigo

Joshua Bassett is finally speaking his truth, and he clearly has a lot to say. The singer and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star released three new emotional singles — "Crisis," "Secret," and "Set Me Free" — along with music videos on Dec. 3 recapping "his tumultuous 2021." The new songs walk us through Bassett's journey to healing, and we can't help but think some of the lyrics are about his ex and former costar, Olivia Rodrigo.
dexerto.com

Joshua Bassett reacts to Olivia Rodrigo rumors after ‘Crisis’ backlash

Actor and music artist Joshua Bassett has issued a response after fans lashed out over rumors that his song ‘Crisis’ was taking shots at ‘Driver’s License’ singer Olivia Rodrigo. Olivia Rodrigo took over the internet earlier this year thanks to her heartbreaking hit ‘Driver’s License.’. The breakup anthem details the...
GQMagazine

Joshua Bassett Is Still Processing

"I have a right to stand up for myself," says Joshua Bassett on Thanksgiving day in Upstate New York. The singer and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star has invited me to the mountaintop recording studio nestled between Kingston and Woodstock where he’s been living for the past few weeks; the only other presences on its 20 acres are his producer, Davis Naish, and two dogs, Charlie and Chloe. Bassett wants me to hear his three new songs called "Crisis," "Secret," and "Set Me Free,” which are streaming today. He also wants to explain what they’re about, which turns out to be a somewhat complicated endeavor.
Genius

Joshua Bassett Strikes Back On New Song “Crisis”

Few songs captured the popular imagination in 2021 more than Olivia Rodrigo’s breakup anthem “drivers license.” One person who probably wasn’t super psyched about the track’s phenomenal success was actor and musician Joshua Bassett, whom the lyrics are rumored to be about. But now Bassett is back with a trio of new songs—”Crisis,” “Secret,” and “Set Me Free”—that seemingly address his ill-fated relationship with Rodrigo and the fallout that’s followed.
Vulture

Joshua Bassett Releases a Trilogy of Music Videos

Joshua Bassett released three music videos for his latest EP titled “Crisis / Secret / Set Me Free.” He prepared fans for what’s to come by sharing snippets of each song to Tik Tok and sending a message to them via text update. “Due to the nature of pop culture, and the current public perspective, [there] will be a lot of loud voices in this next chapter — positive, negative and everywhere in between,” said Bassett to his fans about the release. He also reminded them to “treat everyone with respect and love,” stating that, “Anyone who sends hate on my ‘behalf’ is no fan of mine.” He thanked fans again on the live stream for responding well to the message and being kind. Bassett revealed that he wrote the three songs in one week, writing “Secret” and “Set Me Free” on the same day, calling it a “wild inspirational week.” Due to budgeting constraints, the singer wanted to think outside the box in order to be able to film the three videos that he envisioned. Bassett, along with his team, decided to film each video in a single shot 1917-style, stating that “Secret” was the hardest video to film.
iheart.com

Olivia Rodrigo Is Coming To Los Angeles!

The time has finally come!!! Olivia Rodrigo finally announced that she will be going on tour - following nearly an entire YEAR of her massive success and the release of her album SOUR. Olivia first teased the tour announcement on TikTok with a video doing the pen-cup challenge, where she...
POPSUGAR

Olivia Rodrigo's Festive Minidress May Look a Little Like Pasta, but Hey, She's Working It

Olivia Rodrigo is feeling the holiday spirit! The singer, who just announced her debut tour, attended the Variety Hitmakers brunch on Saturday in a true gift of a dress. As she mingled with stars like Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, and Lana Del Rey at the event, where she was honored with the Songwriter of the Year award, Olivia wore a mini black slip dress donned with a giant green bow across the front.
Billboard

It Looks Like Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Tiny Desk Concert’ Will Be at the Very Place She Got Her Driver’s License

Olivia Rodrigo has filmed her very own “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert” for NPR — and it looks like it took place at the very spot she was issued her driver’s license. “Calling all Olivia Rodrigo-heads: Tomorrow, NPR Music will premiere the Tiny Desk (home) concert from the acclaimed singer-songwriter(!!!!!!),” NPR Music tweeted along with a photo of the performance, which features the Sour star wearing a fuzzy purple and red sweater with her hair in pigtails. From the photo, it appears that Rodrigo chose to stage her virtual concert at the mystical place where she was awarded her first driver’s license: the DMV.
The FADER

Olivia Rodrigo announces tour dates

Olivia Rodrigo is hitting the road with the "Driver's License" singer announcing a raft of tour dates across North America and Europe. Rodrigo's "Sour" tour, named after her 2020 debut album, begins in April and will hit multiple cities across North America before moving to the U.K. and Europe through June and July. See below for dates.
