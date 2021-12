New Troy football coach Jon Sumrall laid out his plan Monday to rebuild the Trojans football program by looking to the past while bringing Troy back to relevance. "I thank the former players," Sumrall said at his introductory news conference. "We need your help. I want you around come to practice come to my office, come see me. ... I want your help, I want your engagement with our program and our players. There's no better people for our current players get to see how they do life than our former players."

TROY, AL ・ 16 HOURS AGO