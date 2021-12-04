Apple AirTags Being Used By Thieves To Track High-End Cars To Steal
By Posted by BeauHD
slashdot.org
3 days ago
This week, Canadian police announced that car thieves have been using AirTags to track vehicles they want to steal. York Regional Police (which serves an area north of Toronto) revealed that it has investigated five...
FREDERICKSON, Wash. - Car thefts continue to plague Pierce County. This past holiday weekend, officials reported more than forty cars were stolen in just four days. These thefts are impacting much of Pierce County. In October, nearly 800 cars were reported stolen. Sgt. Darren Moss with the Pierce County Sheriff’s...
Toronto York Region Police say that thieves are using Apple’s Bluetooth tracking AirTag to aid in the theft of high-end vehicles. In a recent press release, York Regional Police state that there have been at least five incidents where suspects have attached an AirTag to a car when it’s in a public area like a mall or parking lot. Rather than sitting in the open, the tiny AirTag is placed by the thieves inside the car’s fuel cap or tow hitch.
Apple has a tendency to shift industries, and usually that’s a good thing. However, in one particular case, it appears that one of the company’s newest products are being associated with something that isn’t so great: car thefts. Which is surely a little frustrating, considering Apple was getting plenty of flack for not being the first to market with a small device used to track devices.
In Canada, a new use has been discovered for Apple's item tracking AirTags although it isn't something that you'll see Apple advertising. A press release from the York Regional Police (via Cult of Mac) warns residents that they have discovered "a new method being used by thieves to track and steal high-end vehicles across York Region." Starting in September, the York Regional Police investigated the use of small tracking devices on high-end vehicles that were placed there to help thieves locate and steal a car they spotted earlier in the day.
A woman on TikTok tore her car apart after receiving a mysterious Apple notification that she was being tracked by an AirTag - and people are freaked out. Carlee Schram posted a video that shows her and others using flashlights to check around the car’s engine, underneath the car, and behind the license plate in search of the tag to disable it.
We live in the age of technology where every day is full of advancements that make our lives easier. At what cost, though?. Our Internet security is constantly under fire by hackers and cyber criminals using these technological advances to their gain. Through the dark web, a virtual underworld full of criminal activity that can be accessed using specific tools, such activity is made possible.
The Canadian police in York have reported that Apple AirTags are being used as a new method by thieves to track and steal vehicles. While it’s something reported in Canada, this is still something we all need to look out for. Police report that the “brand name air tags” are...
Joe Fedewa is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek.
