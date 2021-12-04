What are the abortion laws in West Virginia and Virginia?

GHENT, W.Va. (WVNS)– Do you know what the abortion laws are in Virginia? How about West Virginia? Read more below on restrictions and access in both states.

Information and data was provided by the Guttmacher Institute .

Virginia (Some Access)

Improves access to emergency contraceptives in the ER

Guarantees expanded coverage for contraceptive products (Birth control, etc.)

Allows certain organizations or individuals to refuse specific reproductive health services, information or referrals for abortion

Restricts young people’s access to abortion services, mandates parental notice

Provides increased coverage for Medicaid-funded family planning services

Prohibits some organizations or individuals that receive state funds from counseling or referring for abortion

West Virginia (Severely Restricted Access)

Guarantees expanded coverage for contraceptive products (Birth control, etc.)

Allows certain organizations or individuals to refuse to provide specific family-planning services

Restricts young women’s access to abortion services, mandates parental notice, mandatory counseling and waiting period

Bans second-trimester abortion care

