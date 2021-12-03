ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Forest Service reducing permits for Boundary Waters

By John Myers
Pioneer Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuperior National Forest officials say they will reduce the number of people allowed into the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness next year after throngs of visitors caused overcrowding and damaged the natural resources in 2020 and 2021. The move — reducing the number of permits issued to groups for...

Duluth News Tribune

In Response: New mining not worth risking the Boundary Waters

The Biden administration’s Oct. 20 announcement that it is beginning the mineral withdrawal process on federal lands in the watershed of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness was great news for Minnesota and the nation. The official notice of the withdrawal noted that, "The BWCAW is a complex and interconnected ecosystem and offers recreational opportunities and other uses such that it is considered an irreplaceable national treasure. It provides opportunities for true solitude, outstanding primitive recreation in an unconfined and undeveloped natural setting, and a connection with untrammeled nature. Water, especially water quality, is a focal point for this wilderness."
Minneapolis Star Tribune

U.S. Forest Service will reduce access to BWCA next year in response to crowding

Crowding and natural resource disturbance in parts of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCA) have prompted the U.S. Forest Service to cut back on the number of entry permits available to paddlers in 2022. Susan Catton, a Forest Service spokeswoman, said Friday that the agency will specify the reduction...
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Readers Write: Kim Potter trial, conservation, mining near the Boundary Waters

I read with interest "Daunte Wright's family calls for accountability 'come verdict day'" (front page, Nov. 30). While it tells a very important story, it shows significant bias, in my opinion, and lacks journalistic balance. There are multiple examples to address here but I will focus on just one in the interest of space.
