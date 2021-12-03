Forest Service reducing permits for Boundary Waters

When the turning of the seasons occurs from summer to autumn, and the trees similarly change colors, there is something within all of us that incites us to want to explore. The crisp air beckons we answer the call of our own adventurous spirit and to detach from society even if it is for a day. In Minnesota, one of the most remote and gorgeous tracts of land available to all is the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. It is a treasure trove of lakes, forest, trails, and wild game. Also, it is a path less traveled and unsurprisingly is not maintained. If you wish to venture into the boundaries of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness you might need to portage a canoe, kayak, or at the least be prepared for minimum (and no maintenance) trails. For those reasons, our staff at AllOutdoor were thankful to be traversing the landscape in a Silverado Trail Boss Realtree Edition truck loaned to us by Chevrolet.

