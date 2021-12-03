ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks sign Wesley Matthews

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, Dec. 3 announced the signing of free agent Wesley Matthews. He will wear No. 23. Matthews, a Marquette basketball alumnus, also played for the Bucks for the 2019-20 season. He attended high school...

www.fox6now.com

NBA Analysis Network

This 76ers-Bucks Trade Involves Ben Simmons To Milwaukee

The Philadelphia 76ers continue to deal with drama surrounding Ben Simmons and there does not appear to be an end in sight. Daryl Morey and the Sixers’ front-office have not changed their minds on the fact that they want an All-Star-level player for Simmons in a trade, but no team in the NBA has been willing to pay their price to this point.
NBA
Yardbarker

Key Points: Bucks Blowout Magic in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Bucks dismantled the Orlando Magic in Milwaukee, 123-92. The Bucks are now on a four-game winning streak. The Bucks were up 77-36 at halftime. That was good for their biggest halftime lead in franchise history. Bucks Head Coach spoke postgame about his team’s positive mindset and the way they executed.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo wins heart courtesy to another epic interaction with a young fan after Bucks vs Nuggets matchup

The reigning NBA Finals MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo has always been a player who has always accepted his critics with a smile and deservingly is a part of zero-haters group. Be it with his most recent Oreo discovery or his All-Star game on court-commentary, the Greek Freak has always ended up winning hearts after his heart-warming and hilarious gestures. However, he ended up making a young fan feel immensely special after the Bucks vs Nuggets game as well.
NBA
FanSided

Instant reactions to the Milwaukee Bucks signing DeMarcus Cousins

General manager Jon Horst has always taken an aggressive approach when it comes to patching up the biggest needs for the Milwaukee Bucks, which is precisely what he just did. As reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Bucks are signing big man DeMarcus Cousins to a one-year non-guaranteed deal. It seems safe to say that this move is surprising, but it makes sense. Of course, the Buck have been without starting center Brook Lopez for all but one game to start the season as he continues dealing with lingering back soreness. With Lopez not returning to the lineup anytime soon it seems, bringing in another center was a great idea. In fact, Cousins is a name that many Bucks fans wanted to see the team make a run at, which is what they have just done with their final roster spot.
NBA
NBA

Orlando Magic at Milwaukee Bucks: Game Preview

For a young Orlando Magic, their back-to-back road set with the Milwaukee Bucks can provide a number of benefits. Not only do they get to gauge their progress against the defending champions, but they also get to simulate some aspects of a playoff series by staying in the same city for two straight contests, making adjustments and reacting to the other team’s counters all while going against top-tier competition.
NBA
FanSided

The Milwaukee Bucks should be thankful for loyalty this Thanksgiving

For a team that won their first NBA championship in 50 years just a few short months ago, the Milwaukee Bucks have plenty to be thankful for this holiday. Ultimately, fans could sit there all day and come up with a laundry list of reasons. However, it all boils down to loyalty and how the Bucks have managed to establish this championship-winning culture because of it.
NBA
Steuben Courier

Milwaukee Bucks at Denver Nuggets odds, picks and prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks (11-8) travel to "Mile High City" to play the Denver Nuggets (9-9) Friday. Tip-off from Ball Arena is set for 9 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Bucks vs. Nuggets odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions, and bets. Milwaukee is the winner...
NBA
Kenosha News.com

Former Madison Memorial, Marquette star Wesley Matthews rejoins Bucks

Free agent Wesley Matthews rejoined the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday. The Madison native and former Marquette athlete played last season for the Los Angeles Lakers. “Wesley is a proven veteran whose shooting, defense and experience will help us,” Bucks general manager Jon Horst said. “He is familiar with Coach Bud’s system and our team. We’re excited to have him back with us.”
NBA
FanSided

Charlotte Hornets takeaways from loss at Milwaukee Bucks

The Charlotte Hornets lost to the Milwaukee Bucks last night on a last-second layup from Giannis Antetokounmpo, the final score was 127-125. The Charlotte Hornets got one of LaMelo Ball’s best career games last night in a close loss to the defending NBA champions. They are now on a 3-game losing skid, and the Hornets’ upcoming schedule does not get any easier with the Atlanta Hawks and 76ers making up the next three games.
NBA
Fear The Sword

Cleveland Cavaliers at Milwaukee Bucks gamethread

Did you know Milwaukee is actually pronounced “mill-e-wah-que” which is Algonquin for “the good land”?. If you saw 1992’s Wayne’s World you did. Anyways, this should be a fun one between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Milwaukee Bucks.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Andre Iguodala’s wife: Christina Gutierrez

Three-time NBA champion Andre Iguodala has been in the league since 2004. He has seen his role go from the top rookie, the best player on the team, the most important sixth man, and a savvy veteran. Throughout all that, Iggy had his partner by his side. Now, let’s focus on Andre Iguodala’s wife Christina Gutierrez.
NBA
FanBuzz

Dennis Rodman’s Son Coming Into His Own at Washington State

Kids of NBA legends are proving they’re more than a last name. Bronny James is lighting it up at Sierra Canyon. Zaire Wade is headed to the NBA G-League. Shaquille O’Neal’s kids are dunking throughout college basketball. As for Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls great Dennis Rodman, we got an...
