Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 3 days ago

Equity Income Fund 16928.60 – .19 – .70 + 18.23. General Municipal Debt 1534.86 – .03 + .19 + 2.66. Science and Technology Fund 5537.19 – 2.04 – 3.04...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

MarketWatch

U.S. stock indexes led by Dow close higher, snapping two straight days of losses

Major U.S. stock indexes ended higher Thursday, snapping two straight days of losses as investors bought the dip that had been sparked by worries over the omicron variant of the coronavirus and concern the Federal Reserve may become more hawkish than anticipated to combat high inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a sharp rebound of about 1.8% to close at around 34,640, the S&P 500 climbed about 1.4% to finish at around 4,577 and the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.8% to end at around 15,381 according to preliminary data from FactSet. President Joe Biden announced on Thursday his administration's plan for battling COVID-19 this winter, including an expansion for at-home testing in the U.S. All eleven sectors of the S&P 500 index finished higher Thursday, led by industrials, energy and financials, preliminary FactSet data show.
STOCKS
etftrends.com

Thankful for Indexing

2021 has been less kind to many individual stocks. Dozens of large well-known companies are down by more than the S&P500 has gained (see chart below). Investors would do well to keep in mind the risk of concentrating wealth in single stock positions. The old adage ‘don’t put all your eggs in one basket’ applies now more than ever.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Index Closes at Session Lows

The NASDAQ 100 initially tried to rally on Wednesday but gave back the gains to crash back down towards the lows of the previous couple of days. The market looks as if it is trying to figure out whether or not we have enough momentum to continue going higher, and the fact that the jobs number comes out on Friday is probably what most people are focusing on now. After all, Jerome Powell is out of the way.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Market Indexes Reap Profits at Close; Zoom, URBN Report Q3

ZM - Free Report) posted fiscal Q3 earnings results Monday afternoon, and although both posted beats on top and bottom lines for the quarter, both are also trading down in after-hours markets. Just ahead of this morning’s opening bell, President Biden announced he’d be keeping Jay Powell as head of...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock rises Monday, still underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) inched 0.64% higher to $44.15 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.17% to 4,591.67 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.87% to 35,227.03. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.54 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

The Dow has shed over 2,000 points over past month as blue-chip, stock-market index heads for 4th weekly tumble

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has shed about 2,000 points since the middle of November to this Friday, as bullish momentum unwinds. At last check, the Dow was down 360 points Friday afternoon, bringing the weekly drop to nearly 630 points, or 1.8%, and marking the fourth consecutive weekly decline for the benchmark of 30 blue-chip stocks, if the decline holds. From the weekly period started Nov. 12 to Dec. 3, the index has lost about 2,054 points. U.S. stock benchmarks were down Friday, as investors reassessed weaker-than-expected November jobs report as unlikely to stay the hand of a Federal Reserve that seems intent on tamping down inflation. Worries about the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and fears about the Federal Reserve's monetary policy plans, was helping to undercut bullish momentum on Wall Street.
STOCKS
Reuters

MARKETS
invezz.com

Bitcoin price prediction after the big weekend dip

The Bitcoin price crashed during the weekend. The sell-off happened after the Nasdaq 100 index fell by more than 300 points. We explain what to expect this week. The Bitcoin (BTC/USD) price made a hard landing during the weekend as concerns about its demand fell. The coin declined to a low of $42,000, which was the lowest level since October 1. This price was about 40% below its all-time high.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Gold ends lower Monday as inflation, Fed interest-rate outlook remain in focus

This picture taken on November 8, 2020 shows a jewellery craftsman cleaning gold rings at the Makmur Gold workshop in Kota Bharu in Malaysia's Kelantan state. - Demand for the safe-haven commodity has soared in Malaysia during the coronavirus pandemic and it is not only professional investors who are cashing in, but small businesses too. (Photo by Mohd RASFAN / AFP) / TO GO WITH Health-virus-Malaysia-economy-gold, FOCUS by Patrick Lee (Photo by MOHD RASFAN/AFP via Getty Images) By mohd rasfan/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images METALS STOCKS.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Dow industrials rally surge on Monday puts blue-chip, stock-market index on track for best day in over a year

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday afternoon was on track for its best point and percentage gain in more than a year, as investors bought a recent dip in stocks that has been at least partly precipitated by fears of the COVID omicron variant and worries about Federal Reserve policy. Monday's gains saw the Dow rise 2.1%, or 713 points, which would mark the sharpest percentage gain for the 30-stock index since Nov. 9, 2020 when it gained 834 points, or 2.95%, FactSet data show. The session's gain was being powered primarily by advances in UnitedHealth Group Inc. , Goldman Sachs Group Inc. , Home Depot and Visa Inc. . Only shares of Nike Inc. , salesforce.com and Verizon Communications Inc. were trading in negative territory among the Dow's components in afternoon trade.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow stages nearly 650-point rally for best day since March as Fauci comments deliver dose of bullishness to Wall St.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average posted its best daily gain since early March as investors turned more bullish on Monday, following last week's volatile stretch that had been sparked by concerns about the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Fears of a policy error by the Federal Reserve also have been making investors uneasy. On Monday, the Dow (DJIA) closed up 1.9% or about 647 points, to reach 35,227, powered by gains in UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) while the S&P 500 index (SPX) closed up 1.2% to reach 4,591 and the Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) advanced 0.9% to end at around 15,225. The more upbeat trading in stocks came as Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S.'s leading specialist in infectious diseases, offered encouraging comments on the outlook of the omicron variant over the weekend. Fauci told CNN's "State of the Union" that early reports about the spread of the omicron variant of coronavirus suggest it might be less severe than initially feared. Shares of vaccine maker Moderna (MRNA) meanwhile, ended down more than 13%.
STOCKS
WTOP

Gold and silver lower

The December gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1777.50 an ounce – down $4.50. The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $22.23 an ounce – down 22 cents. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published,...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

