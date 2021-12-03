ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Cold weekend with some snow shower chances

By Mike Haddad
WMUR.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a mostly dry (one snow shower chance) and chilly weekend, some changes develop next week as a couple of systems (possibly three) move through. Fair skies, diminishing winds, and very...

www.wmur.com

potomaclocal.com

First snowfall of the season expected Wednesday morning

Forecasters said the region could see its first inch of snow for the season late Tuesday night and Wednesday. A storm system coming from the Great Plains will move into the region Tuesday night and affect the area for most of Wednesday, exiting the region Wednesday night. Forecasters expect cold...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
mprnews.org

Cold and windy, then another snow chance Tuesday

Minnesota is still feeling impacts from a strong weekend snow storm, as high winds and much colder air continue to cause problems. The strong storm which brought heavy snow to northern Minnesota has cleared east, bringing the snow with it, but not before leaving impressive snow totals in northern Minnesota, where many towns saw over a foot of snow, including Finland at 16 inches, Chisholm at 15, and Bemidji at 14 inches.
ENVIRONMENT
WLFI.com

A very windy and cold Monday with a chance of snow tomorrow

(WLFI) - Good Monday morning! A cold front passed through the area late last night and into early this morning. Today's high temperatures occurred at Midnight this morning. (Lafayette 47 degrees at midnight). (Radar as of 7:30 Monday morning. A cold front passed through allowing cold and windy air to...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WPXI Pittsburgh

Cold air locked in Tuesday ahead of snow showers

PITTSBURGH — Winter is back, and you’ll feel it the second you step outside Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the 20s as you head to work and school, with many wind chills in the teens. Clouds will keep the temperatures from going very far Tuesday, with most areas topping out in the lower to mid-30s.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Austonia

Cold front, rain bringing Austin temperatures down to 50 degrees today

It's beginning to feel a lot like Christmas as cold temperatures sweep through Austin this morning.Thunderstorms are expected to pass through Austin before 9 a.m., bringing along a cold front, according to the National Weather Service. While sunny skies appear by midmorning, temperatures will fall to around 52 degrees. It'll be a windy one with up to 30 mph winds, and tonight, temperatures will reach a low of 43 degrees.A cold front moves through this morning bringing a chance of showers for locations mainly east of the I-10/37 corridor. Temperatures fall throughout the day with temperatures on the map indicative of values expected at 2 pm. North winds become breezy with 30 to 35 mph gusts.#txwx pic.twitter.com/2DKNYuuQMM— NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) December 6, 2021 The cool temperatures will last into Tuesday with a high of 69 degrees and a low of 51. Then Wednesday, sunny skies will bring warmer temperatures during the day with a high of 79. By the weekend, temperatures will shoot back up to highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s, which could mean record-breaking warmth for this time of year, the NWS says.
AUSTIN, TX
KAAL-TV

Light Tuesday Snow Showers

The temperatures will be colder so it will induce a bit of a fluff factor with the snow that flies on Tuesday. But it won't change the overall fact that there just isn't a lot of snow to go around. Light snow showers will begin to fly around sunrise and continue into early afternoon on/off in nature. In the end we'll be looking at around 1/2" for most, some a bit more, but others less.
ENVIRONMENT
KESQ

Cooling down with chance for showers

A fast-moving system will be sliding across California on Tuesday. This front will bring cooler air and light rainfall to the Southland. Minimal rainfall is expected in the desert with accumulation being less than a tenth of an inch. Rain is something desert could really use. It's been 57 days...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
WMUR.com

Video: Sunshine and chilly conditions today

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Several other quick passing systems are expected this week which means quite a few changes over the next several days. We're back to sunshine and the chilly conditions today. The winds will be active/noticeable through midday or very early afternoon, making it feel colder. Highs in the 30s for many will feel more like 20s this afternoon.
MANCHESTER, NH
cbslocal.com

Minnesota Weather: Chance For More Snow Showers Tuesday Morning

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The bitter cold temperatures Minnesota endured Monday will back off a bit going into the work week, but there’s another chance to see an additional coating of snow. WCCO meteorologist Riley O’Connor says that light snow showers could move into the Twin Cities metro area as early...
MINNESOTA STATE
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Cold snap will bring coldest temperatures of the season so far — and some snow

A cold snap will usher in blustery winds and possibly light snow through Central Indiana this week – but the arctic blast won’t last long.   The National Weather Service is predicting the coldest days of the season so far Monday and Tuesday. Wind gusts between 20 to 30 mph will blow through the region on Monday, dropping temperatures to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

