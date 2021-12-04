ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arsenal 'have scouted Lille forward Jonathan David this season as they plot summer move for striker'... with £60m Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin also on their wanted list

By Kishan Vaghela For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Arsenal are reportedly tracking Lille forward Jonathan David amid their search for a new striker which is expected to heat up next summer.

Sportsmail understands the Gunners have targeted Dominic Calvert-Lewin and would like the Everton striker to spearhead the next phase of their development under Mikel Arteta.

Everton could possibly demands more than £60million for the England striker but the Gunners boss is planning for life without Alexandre Lacazette, who is expected to leave the club in June once his contract expires at the end of the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r2ssZ_0dDhNJC400
Arsenal are reportedly tracking Lille forward Jonathan David ahead of the summer window
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vkYV0_0dDhNJC400
Sportsmail understands the Gunners have targeted Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Arsenal regard 24-year-old Calvert-Lewin - who was on their radar last summer and very much remains on their wishlist - as the ideal candidate to replace the Frenchman but other reports suggest he is not the only candidate.

The Evening Standard report that Canada international David is also being assessed as one of many options for the summer, with Gunners captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also struggling for form having gone goalless in his last five games.

The report claims the Gunners scouted the 21-year-old at previous club Gent in Belgium, while he has also been looked at during the current campaign in his second season in France.

The United States-born forward is currently the top goalscorer in Ligue 1, having netted 10 goals in 16 league games so far this season for the current champions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ulzan_0dDhNJC400
Gunners boss Mikel Arteta (right) is planning for life without Alexandre Lacazette (centre)

David's age also reportedly fits in to the age bracket the Gunners are currently looking to recruit in, having signed Aaron Ramsdale, 23, Ben White, 24, Nuno Tavares, 21, Takehiro Tomiyasu, 23, and Martin Odegaard, 22, in the summer.

The Canadian also scored 13 goals in 37 Ligue 1 appearances last season for Les Dogues as the club won the fourth league title in their history.

Any striker signed in the summer would in all likelihood come in to replace Lacazette, who is not the only striker who the club risk losing on a free transfer.

Sportsmail reported earlier this week that Eddie Nketiah has rejected the club's latest contract offer, with Mikel Arteta's public acknowledgement of wanting to keep the former England U21 striker not paying dividends so far.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KStDd_0dDhNJC400
Davis is currently the top scorer in Ligue 1 this season, with 10 goals in 16 league games 

But Arsenal have refused to concede defeat in their attempts to keep Nketiah, whose existing contract expires next summer.

However, Nketiah only made his first Premier League appearance of the season on Thursday, replacing Aubameyang for the final 11 minutes of their defeat by Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Lacazette on the other hand was in favour for a while ahead of Odegaard in the starting XI, and would represent the more significant loss this summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p6sJZ_0dDhNJC400
Eddie Nketiah is also out of contract this summer and has rejected Arsenal's latest offer

