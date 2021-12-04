Portage Borough ‘promoting holiday spirit’ with Winterfest

The Keystone Regiment Drum and Bugle Corps performs during Portage WinterFest’s parade along Main Street on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. By Thomas Slusser tslusser@tribdem.com

All aboard the Portage Winterfest Express to a joyful holiday season.

Portage will hold its annual celebration Dec. 10-12 at various locations throughout the borough.

The celebration will feature entertainment, caroling, a basket raffle, a food sale, children’s activities, a book sale, sleigh rides, self-guided auto tours and an Escape Room.

“This is our 13th year, and it started as a way for businesses and organizations to promote themselves,” said Bonnie Fox, event committee member.

“We’re promoting the holiday spirit through community.”

She said organizers are looking forward to having Portage Winterfest back after having to cancel it last year due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.

“We still have our community, and this event brings the community together,” Fox said.

“People were asking if we were going to have Winterfest this year because they want to come.”

The movie “The Polar Express” served as inspiration for the Portage Winterfest Express theme.

“This year, businesses are decorating mailboxes to look like a train to fit with the theme,” Fox said.

“Businesses purchased a mailbox, and they will be on display in the lobby of S&T Bank, 737 Main St.

“People will be able to vote for their favorite, and the winner will receive a ribbon.”

The train display will be available for viewing throughout the weekend.

On Dec. 10 and 11, festival activities will include a basket raffle at Portage Public Library, 704 Main St.; holiday treats and door prizes at 1st Summit Bank, 914 Main St.; a Polish food sale with dine-in and take-out available at Hammers Street Church of God, 906 Hammers St.; a soup-tasting contest at S&T Bank; a soup and bake sale at Bethany United Methodist Church, 700 Farren St.; and the Portage Area Historical Society book sale at Portage Station Museum, 400 Lee St.

At 5 p.m. Dec. 10, Portage Area High School music students will perform at the Chatter Box, 900 Main St., followed by brass musical entertainment from 7 to 9 p.m.

A highlight on Dec. 11 will be visits with Santa Claus from 1 to 3 p.m. at Mini Park on Main Street, and a block party from 3 to 5 p.m. on Main Street.

“The block party will feature games and activities for kids,” Fox said.

Entertainment will feature Portage Area High School music students at 3 p.m.; outdoor caroling at 3:30 p.m.; and a performance by Chatter Box Brass at 5 p.m. on Main Street.

Sleigh rides will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., starting at the Chatter Box.

The cost is $5 per person and includes hot chocolate.

At 2 p.m. Dec. 12, Christmas carols by Jim Koban will be sung at the Chatter Box.

The event will conclude at 6 p.m. when Portage Area High School students present a holiday concert in the school’s auditorium, 85 Mountain Ave.

Returning to Portage Winterfest for a second year will be an Escape Room that will be held at Hammers Street Church of God. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 10-11 and 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 12.

Cost is $8.

Reservations are recommended by calling 814-244-0650 or emailing escapeportage@gmail.com.

This year will include the addition of a self-guided auto tour that will introduce participants to historical hotels that were in Portage.

“This is something extra to do, and it’s offering a little bit of education and history on our town,” Fox said.

Maps can be picked up at the Chatter Box or Portage Station Museum or found on the Portage Winterfest Facebook page.

Fox said Portage Winterfest has a small-town Christmas feel to it, and the hope is that people will experience the warmth of the holiday.

“It’s nice seeing the town come out and be together,” she said.

“You get to see people who you may not have seen in a while, and people seem to be very anxious for the holidays this year.”

Proceeds from the event will benefit individual sponsors.

For a complete schedule of events, visit www.facebook.com/PortageWinterfest.