ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Car review: Genesis GV80 – the budget Bentley lookalike

By Sean O'Grady
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17m0Fv_0dDhMDrV00

So there I was making my way back to the car park near the shops in Oadby to enjoy another drive in the lovely Genesis GV80 and what should I discover but what can only be described as a non-suspicious figure peering into its plush interior. Older sort of chap, light flat cap like you’d wear golfing, Marks & Spencer carrier bag, slacks, specs; not unlike a Harry Enfield comedy character, and visibly unthreatening. The dialogue went roughly as I anticipated.

Me: “Hi.”

Harry Enfield-Style Comedy Character: “I was wondering what it was.”

Me: “It’s a Genesis”.

HESCC: “What make is that?”

Me: “That’s the make. Genesis is the make. It’s a posh Hyundai. It’s Hyundai’s premium brand. [Astonished expression on face of HESCC]. It looks like a Bentley, they say”.

HESCC: “That’s what I thought. How much is it?”

Me: (Not actually having the answer) “About £50,000”

HESCC: “Bet you’re glad it’s not a Bentley”.

Then he got into his Golf Plus and buggered off. I’d didn’t really know what to make of his pay-off, but I’d like to think that he thought me a shrewd sort of chap who would save about £100,000 by buying a lookalike over an actual Bentley Bentayga. Or maybe he was trying to tell me I was a bit of a cheapskate and a fraud. Seeing as I can’t afford a Bentley Bentayga – or a Genesis GV80, for that matter – and I didn’t disabuse him of the notion that the vehicle wasn’t actually mine, I suppose he had a point.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=137VMC_0dDhMDrV00

Anyway, we were both right, and the GV80 makes a very good job of looking as elegant and imposing as a Bentley. Having a winged badge that looks very much like a Bentley’s on the nose of the car just where you’d expect it to be also helps. Indeed, the GV80 is “plus royal que le roi” you might say, as it manages to carry its (slightly smaller) bulk more elegantly than its much more famous “rival”. Of course it’s no great surprise, this resemblance, because Hyundai Group, one of the biggest auto makers in the world, has spent as freely as a premier league football claim on poaching the best talent it can find, and that includes a fair number of designers and stylists from the VW Group, and as we all know, Bentley Motors is a actually wholly-owned brand of VW Group (through they tend not to mention its commoner connections).

Genesis has been a nameplate kicking around in its native Korea and other markets for about 15 years, and was established as an upmarket marque in its own right in 2015. Hyundai hopes to emulate the success of Lexus, Toyota’s premium arm, and it deserves to do well, because it’s a nice, comfortable car. But newcomer quality marques, and indeed even venerable ones that aren’t German, find the challenge of breaking into snobby European markets exceptionally hard. Nissan tried with Infiniti, and failed even though some of the cars were literally rebadged Mercedes. Honda daren’t mention Acura. And Saab, Rover, Jaguar, Alfa Romeo, Lancia and Maserati have all suffered from automotive Germanophilia. The only partial exception to the German brand wipeout is Volvo, sheltering in a Scandi cool niche. What chance a South Korean interloper?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LxRio_0dDhMDrV00

The Genesis at least looks the part. Mine came in a pleasingly country gentry shade of “Cardiff Green”, which I suppose you’d interpret as “Welsh Racing Green”. The grille of the GV80 is a cross between a Bentley and a contemporary Range-Rover, complete with that doppelgänger logo, and the styling lines, all haunches and muscle bulges, blend beautifully. They’ve given it double-decker lighting front and rear, which is nice and intriguing, giant 22-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and tasteful understated detailing – resisting the tendency to overdo either the chrome or the piano black finish. The GV80 is about the same size as a BMW X5, Audi Q7 and Mercedes-Benz GLE, but better looking than any of them. It is indeed the baby Bentley Bentayga that Bentley hasn’t built (yet).

Indoors, things are a bit less Bentley, albeit no one should really expect the hand-built quality you get on the Crewe-built product. Even so, there is all the soft leather and real black ash you’d care for, as well as state-of-the-art gadgetry. It’ll pretty much drive itself, park itself, and it is thoroughly cosseting. If it matters to you, the sound system will enhance or eliminate any extraneous engine noise. There’s the usual touch screen (14.5in), plus a rotary dial between the front seats as an optional control, but that sadly works just as badly as on its German competitors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rj1mW_0dDhMDrV00

It’s only when you set off that the premium spell is broken. The 2.5 litre petrol engine is at the upper end of what’s practical with a four-cylinder engine, meaning it is a bit ponderous. The upside is that the design gives it plenty of heft at low speeds/revs, which is excellent for off-road use (this is a permanent four-wheel drive rough terrain capable vehicle), but it makes for a poor drive, to be honest. A V6 (as in the diesel option), or V8 would be nice. Cross country it is swift and can be driven with a little gusto, but it’s no 12-cylinder Bentley (which of course is almost indefensible on green grounds). Indeed the character of the GV80 would be well suited to all-electric propulsion (and sister brands Hyundai and Kia are world leaders in battery electric vehicles).

In any case I enjoyed my time in this automotive novelty, and I like to think that complete strangers, like the man in the Oadby car park, think me a wealthy man with an appreciation of British craftsmanship. How little they know of me, or the Genesis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19qD7b_0dDhMDrV00

THE SPEC

Price: £66,970 (as tested; range starts at £56,715)

Engine capacity: 2.5 litre petrol; 8-sp manual; 4WD

Power output (PS): 400

Top speed (mph): 147

0-62 mph (seconds): 6.9

Fuel economy (mpg): 30.5

CO2 emissions (g/km): 248

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Most Reliable Car Brand

When Americans buy cars, they often turn to car magazines and well-known research firms for reviews. Usually, these include measures of reliability, price value, acceleration, braking, MPG, and, relatively recently, electronic systems that run safety features and navigation. Among the media and research firms most carefully followed are J.D. Power, Motor Trend, Car and Driver, […]
BUYING CARS
Jalopnik

Subaru And Toyota Are Going To Sell Essentially The Same Electric Car And This Is It

Subaru is officially joining the electric car game, debuting a new SUV based on the platform that the company worked with Toyota to build. Called the Subaru Solterra, the vehicle will feature an all-wheel drive system with Subaru’s world-renowned “X-Mode” feature, plus it will get some kind of off-road cruise control. Here’s what we know so far.
CARS
GeekyGadgets

2022 Genesis G90 unveiled

Genesis has released some exterior photos of its new 2022 Genesis G90 sedan, the car is designed to take on the likes of the Mercedes S Class, Audi A8, and the BMW 7 Series. The next-generation Genesis G90 gets a number of design changes and upgrades it will be available in both send and long-wheelbase versions.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Enfield
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Top 10 best hybrid company cars

If you’re a high-mileage company car driver looking to slash your tax bills, hybrid power is the way to go. Combining a traditional internal combustion engine with an electric motor, these cars help keep CO2 emissions and therefore benefit-in-kind (BIK) tax bills low. Yet they also have the flexibility to cover big distances without bringing on an attack of range anxiety.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Maserati's New Supercar Engine Rumored To Power Grecale SUV

Maserati is undergoing a renaissance of sorts as it looks to regain a foothold in the high-end luxury performance car market. It's working on a new version of the GranTurismo and, more importantly for its finances, is developing a new SUV called the Maserati Grecale. We know that there will be a go-faster Trofeo version, but little else has been revealed. However, Autocar in the UK is once again making some bold claims, and the latest is that the Grecale will be getting some interesting powertrain options. According to the publication, two gasoline engines will be offered at launch, one of which will be a hybrid. But more intriguing than that is a claim that we would take with a pinch of salt: the MC20 supercar's special V6 will be offered too.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cars#Fuel Economy#Oadby#Marks Spencer#Hyundai#Gv80
Top Speed

Bentley Releases New "Mulliner Blackline" Edition of the Continental GT

Black cars have always been the cooler option. Partly because there is something sinister about a black muscle car like a Dodge Challenger. Even draping black on something as cutesy as a FIAT 500 makes it look that much better. This package is way more popular than you would think.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This 647-HP Ford Falcon Is A True Sleeper Sedan

The Ford Mustang is one of the Blue Oval's last-remaining performance cars in the US. Until recently, Australia's Ford Performance Vehicles division also sold the four-door Falcon sports sedan as an alternative. It was last sold in America back in 1970 but the nameplate lived on in Australia until 2016 when the last Falcon rolled off the production line. If it remained in production in the US, it would have been a worthy rival to the Chevrolet SS.
CARS
Motor1.com

Stretched Genesis G90 Render Is A South Korean Mercedes-Maybach

For those outside South Korea, the idea of a luxury Hyundai is relatively new. That said, the launch of the Genesis brand firmly placed the Hyundai Motor Group in the luxury car market. With products such as the G70 Shooting Brake to the GV80, it's also given the establishment a bit of a scare, too.
CARS
Sentinel-Echo

Car review: Powerful Subaru all the rage

If you already have a luxury sedan with its silky-smooth ride and posh interior and are craving raw power, this year’s Subaru WRX might be just the ticket for you. It’s aggressive off the line and beyond offering a firm ride, perhaps too stiff while it gives new meaning to loud. It’s a rough-rider for sure and the sedan’s six-speed manual transmission is the only choice to propel upper trim levels.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Nissan
CarBuzz.com

This Is Aston Martin's Smallest Car You've Never Heard Of

Aston Martin is one of Britain's best-known luxury car manufacturers and is responsible for gorgeous creations such as the DB11 Coupe. The brand has recently started venturing into the world of SUVs with the Aston Martin DBX. One of its lesser-known endeavors was the Cygnet, a pocket-sized car based on the Scion iQ that started out life with a 97-horsepower four-cylinder but eventually had a V8 shoehorned into its engine bay.
CARS
Green Car Reports

Mercedes goes Mad Max lux with Project Maybach off-road EV coupe concept

Mercedes-Benz on Wednesday unveiled a very different kind of EV concept for its Maybach ultra-luxury sub-brand. The Project Maybach concept is an off-road coupe designed in partnership with the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh, who died earlier this week at the age of 41. The posthumously revealed concept combines exaggerated coupe proportions with Mad Max-style design elements.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Every New 2022 Entry-Level Luxury Sedan, Coupe, and Convertible Ranked

There's a common theme among the more than a dozen entry-level coupes, convertibles, and sedans in this segment. With the exception of Infiniti, every base model offers a turbocharged four-cylinder, the majority of which are 2.0-liter engines with rear-wheel drive. That's the move here. Produce at least 201 horsepower from an aluminum box with about 500cc per cylinder, and you've nailed the rowdy part of the luxury-car recipe. A few aren't reading from the same cookbook, using naturally aspirated V-8s, and two models stand out by offering a plug-in hybrid model.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Bentley Bentayga LWB Coming To Battle The New Range Rover

Back in February, our spies caught Bentley testing a new version of the Bentayga with a noticeably longer wheelbase. We were expecting it to debut by the end of this year, but Bentley has kept it under wraps. Ten months later, Bentley has been spied testing another stretched Bentayga prototype, so it looks like production has been delayed.
CARS
AutoGuide.com

2022 Genesis GV70 2.5T First Drive Review: Four to Love

CAN fuel economy (L/100KM): 10.7/8.4/9.7. Starting Price (USD): $42,045 (inc. dest.) As-Tested Price (USD): $50,695 (est, inc. dest.) Starting Price (CAD): $49,000 (inc. dest.) As-Tested Price (CAD): $59,000 (inc. dest.) I called the six-cylinder 2022 GV70 3.5T “super appealing” when I drove it in the summer. That was the top-level...
BUYING CARS
thedrive

The 2023 Genesis G90 Is Here and Everyone Loves It

And all that love is positively warranted. The Genesis G90’s last reinvention was in 2020 when it was subjected to a serious redesign that put Genesis' new styling on the map. Since then, Hyundai has been absolutely knocking it out of the park in terms of design, whether it be with the Genesis GV70 and GV80, and even models from Kia and Ioniq. The 2023 Genesis G90 flagship sedan is no exception, and people are straight-up loving it.
CARS
Motor1.com

Porsche Cayman GT4 RS Spied Totally Free Of Camouflage Ahead Of Debut

Porsche is all set to put the new Cayman GT4 RS in limelight but before that happens, our spy photographers have spotted the top-tier Porsche 718 Cayman in last-minute testing. Even better, the prototype spotted doesn't wear any camouflage, though that isn't surprising since Porsche has practically revealed the car itself in a set of official photos from last month.
CARS
The Independent

The Independent

367K+
Followers
140K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy