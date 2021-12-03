ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, GA

Out There…Somewhere: Waynesboro, merry and very bright

By George Eskola
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xXd7p_0dDhM5sw00

Waynesboro, Ga. (WJBF) – In Waynesboro it’s that time of year again so how’s that Christmas spirit?

“Okay I guess,” said Willie Mae Wimberly.

But this will jump start your jingle bells, it’s time for Christmas on Liberty again everybody who’s anybody is going to be there.

“Ho, Ho Merry Christmas Georgia,” said Santa Claus.

They’ve decked the halls on Liberty, but this year you’re not going to see just the traditional holiday decorations.

“No so we’re having a laser beam show I know lasers I know lasers,” said Nan Lynch, of Christmas on Liberty.

Wait along with the wreaths and ribbons, to say merry Christmas, there’s lasers, talk about making the season bright.

“Out There…Somewhere” Unusual entrant is crashing museum’s gingerbread village

“Nothing brighter than a laser beam right,” said Nan with a laugh.

But for the past twenty years Christmas on liberty has had the traditional decorations, now lasers, what do the experts think of this?

Ho, Ho,” said Santa.

“Go are you going to look at lasers?”

“Oh yes, oh yes,” said Santa.

“Christmas is bright lasers are bright Christmas keep things bright.

Right, said Willie Mae.

“Willie Mae and the lasers.”

“Okay,” said Willie Mae.

“Out There…Somewhere” Hats off to Bulldogs and Braves

“It’s 2021 after 2020 a laser show at Christmas seems like the right thing to do,” said Nan.

Shine on Waynesboro so bright you better wear shades.

Out there somewhere in Waynesboro George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 1

Related
WJBF

Christmas Fest headed to Aiken County

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WJBF) — On Saturday, December 11, Heights Church in Beech Island will host an event that is family-friendly. Christmas Fest will carnival rides, lunch, sledding, pictures with Santa, and more! It’s all free. The church is located at 4631 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Beech Island. Pastor Dr. Mark Canipe and event coordinator Courtney […]
BEECH ISLAND, SC
WJBF

Food drive for rescue animals

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Pawprints Foundation helps about 20 local rescue groups across the CSRA and they can use your help. On Saturday, December 11 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Hollywood Feed will hold a food drive to collect pet food, bedding, treats, and toys, etc. for the organization. The store is located at […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Local Christmas Parade kicks off holiday season in Columbia County

EVANS, G.A. (WJBF) – The holiday cheer is spreading throughout Columbia County. Organizers hosted the annual Christmas Parade at Evans Towne Center Park. Hundreds of people lined up along Evans Town Center Road for the annual Christmas Parade and tree lighting. “This is about the 10th year we’ve done it. So, it’s just kind of […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Christmas events in CSRA on Saturday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — There are several events taking place in the CSRA to get you into the holiday spirit on Saturday, December 4. APPLING:Appling Christmas Festival – Downtown Appling will be held from Noon until 9 p.m. Organizers say there will be vendors, games, and a Christmas tree lighting. BEECH ISLAND:A live Nativity will […]
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waynesboro, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
City
Waynesboro, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WJBF

Christ Community Health opens third location in south Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Christ Community Health opened its third location on Peach Orchard Road in south Augusta. The doors opened last week, and the clinic is already reaching new and current patients. “We eventually expect this location to be handling somewhere between 3,000 and 3,500 patients a year,” director of communications and development, Ron Skenes […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

WJBF

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy