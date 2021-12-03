Out There…Somewhere: Waynesboro, merry and very bright

Waynesboro, Ga. (WJBF) – In Waynesboro it’s that time of year again so how’s that Christmas spirit?

“Okay I guess,” said Willie Mae Wimberly.

But this will jump start your jingle bells, it’s time for Christmas on Liberty again everybody who’s anybody is going to be there.

“Ho, Ho Merry Christmas Georgia,” said Santa Claus.

They’ve decked the halls on Liberty, but this year you’re not going to see just the traditional holiday decorations.

“No so we’re having a laser beam show I know lasers I know lasers,” said Nan Lynch, of Christmas on Liberty.

Wait along with the wreaths and ribbons, to say merry Christmas, there’s lasers, talk about making the season bright.

“Nothing brighter than a laser beam right,” said Nan with a laugh.

But for the past twenty years Christmas on liberty has had the traditional decorations, now lasers, what do the experts think of this?

Ho, Ho,” said Santa.

“Go are you going to look at lasers?”

“Oh yes, oh yes,” said Santa.

“Christmas is bright lasers are bright Christmas keep things bright.

Right, said Willie Mae.

“Willie Mae and the lasers.”

“Okay,” said Willie Mae.

“It’s 2021 after 2020 a laser show at Christmas seems like the right thing to do,” said Nan.

Shine on Waynesboro so bright you better wear shades.

Out there somewhere in Waynesboro George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.

