They are among us every day, leading parallel lives, so unassuming that we sometimes fail to notice their beauty and grace. We absorb their chirps and quacks and songs and take for granted their contributions to our lives. Without birds our mornings would be silent, our farms, forests and wetlands barren, our compact with nature broken. Nevertheless, destruction of bird habitats and stresses on species reproduction are part of the long list of calamitous results of climate...

ANIMALS ・ 1 HOUR AGO