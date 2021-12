The parents of a 24-year-old man who has been missing in Loudoun County, Virginia, for more than a week said they fear for their son's wellbeing and they are deeply concerned. They reported Connor M. Vasofsky, of Sterling, missing on Sunday, Nov. 28 and said they last saw him the night before. He left their house on Center Brook Square in the Lowes Island area following an argument, Vasofsky's father told News4.

