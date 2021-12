LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Henderson Mayor Debra March has announced she will run for lieutenant governor of Nevada next year. "As mayor, my focus has been to attract the jobs of the future that will withstand economic downturns - jobs in advanced manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences, global finance and technology," March, a Democrat, said in a statement. "If elected, I will drive to diversify the economy of the State of Nevada to ensure all Nevadan’s have the opportunity to have jobs that pay living wages."

