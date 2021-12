After a national search, Ellen M. Bassett has been selected as the John Portman Dean’s Chair of Georgia Tech’s College of Design. Bassett is currently a professor of urban and environmental planning and the associate dean for Research in the School of Architecture at the University of Virginia. She is also director of the school’s Real Estate Design and Development certificate program. Previously, she served as chair of the Department of Urban and Environmental Planning, where she oversaw curricular revision, developed a real estate certificate program, and ushered the department through two reaccreditation processes. She will assume her leadership role at Georgia Tech Jan. 1, 2022.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 14 DAYS AGO