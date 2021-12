Looking for the best things to do in New Jersey this Thanksgiving Day weekend? Here are some family-friendly events and activities to add to your list for the holiday weekend. Thanksgiving has arrived, so gobble up all the fun and festivities this long weekend has to offer. Seasonal drive-thru holiday light shows kick off this weekend, including the Skylands Stadium Christmas Light Show, Winter WonderLights drive-thru, and the Holiday Light Show on Lake Meone. Santa makes his grand arrival at tree lighting celebrations in Cranford, Princeton, Red Bank, and Cape May, plus on the ice at American Dream and under water at the Adventure Aquarium.

13 DAYS AGO