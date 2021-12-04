ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford Christmas and Holiday Gifts for the F-150, Maverick, and Mustang Fans

By Amanda Cline
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Christmas is here, and you better not forget the Ford fan in your life. There are various things you can purchase for a Ford vehicle, even if you don’t know too much about it. Check out some of the gifts and accessories below for vehicles like the Ford F-150, Mustang, and...

Related
AutoExpress

Auto Express Christmas gift guide

Christmas is fast approaching, and if you have a petrolhead in the family then you might want to start thinking about gift ideas this December (or drop a few hints to your loved one if something's caught your eye). Auto Express is here to help you navigate the Christmas period,...
CARS
Forbes Advisor

Forbes Wheels Pickup Of The Year: 2022 Ford Maverick

At its core, a pickup truck is just a multi-tool. It may be hard to visualize beneath the veneer of ornamental chrome grilles, cowboy-deluxe interiors and the electronic pageantry so universal in the current crop of pickups, but the essential functionality of the people-in-the-front-payload-in-the-back design endures. It’s because of this baked-in utility that pickups have remained some of the bestselling—and highest profit margin—vehicles in the U.S. for decades, despite their increasing complexity and higher prices.
CARS
Outsider.com

Barely-Driven Vintage Buick Sells for an Insane Price

“Used car. Only driven by a little old lady to church on Sundays.” Unscrupulous salesmen have used this line to lure in unsuspecting buyers for generations. I doubt that it’s likely ever been true, but there are great, low-mileage used cars available. You’re just going to have to pay a fortune for them. For instance, a 34-year-old Buick muscle car with less than 800 miles on the odometer sold at auction Monday for $236,000.
BUYING CARS
Truth About Cars

Ford Has Officially Run Out of Maverick Pickups

Word on the street is that Ford’s new “compact” pickup has been such as smashing success that the automaker is fresh out of product — at least in hybrid guise. While the 2.0-liter turbo offers substantially more power and towing capability, the default 2.5-liter Duratec four-cylinder gasoline engine with a hybrid electric motor still produces an agreeable 191 horsepower and 173 lb-ft of torque. Mated to Ford’s e-CVT gearbox, the Environmental Protection Agency suggest the pickup delivers 42 mpg around town and 33 mpg on the highway. Considering that the vehicle retails just below $20,000 (before you account for taxes and dealer fees), offers a conservatively sized truck bed, and seats five, it’s little wonder that Ford’s tapped out in an era where people are being forced to tighten their belts.
CARS
Motor1.com

Ford Maverick Drag Races F-150 In Blue Hybrid Pickup Truck Duel

The Ford Maverick is a small truck. It slots well below the F-150 in the Blue Oval truck family, and though we've seen a few side-by-side comparisons before, this one in particular really shows the size difference. The Maverick is so small next to the F-150 it's almost cute. But cute doesn't win drag races. Power does.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Ford Maverick WAS the Cheapest Pickup Truck – Until This Happened

It’s been a tough year to try to buy a pickup truck. The chip shortage has caused car manufacturers to struggle to produce the number of trucks they usually do. Supply chain disruptions have also contributed to pickup trucks and other vehicles not being built and delivered the way they normally would. All of this has led to the price of new and used pickup trucks (and other vehicles) to skyrocket, with no sign of coming down. The 2022 Ford Maverick is one of those trucks, according to Consumer Reports. It was one of the cheapest pickup trucks that you could buy, but now the price is so high, you just might want to hold off on buying one for awhile.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Ford F-150 Kicks Tech up a Notch

The 2022 Ford F-150 just got a little more enticing thanks to new tech features. Some of these updates were supposed to be available for 2021, but the Ford F-150 faced a pandemic and supply chain issues. The 2022 Ford F-150 finally gains new tech. Not much is changing for...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

What You’ll Pay for Every Available 2022 Ford Maverick Trim Level

The 2022 Ford Maverick is a new compact pickup truck that’s turning heads for a whole lot of reasons. Its small size is a big selling point, as is its affordability – the 2022 Ford Maverick starts at around $20,000. Yet there’s more to love about this new Ford truck, including its standard hybrid powertrain and safety equipment. With three trim levels available – the 2022 Ford Maverick XL, XLT, and Lariat – there are a ton of ways to customize your Maverick just how you want it. Here’s how much you’ll pay for each of the Ford Maverick trim levels.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Giving the 2022 Ford Maverick More Power Is Easy

When is more power a bad thing? If the 2022 Ford Maverick doesn’t provide enough juice, then you can easily upgrade it. Giving the Ford Maverick more horsepower is simple, and you can control its power with an app on your phone. How to give the 2022 Ford Maverick more...
CARS
Motorious

Guys Find Classic Cars Buried In The Woods

When you think of the English countryside, you’re probably thinking of the famous gardens on expansive estates, maybe fields of heather, and so forth, not old cars buried in the woods. Well, to help our American readers understand that it’s not just on this continent where people leave their classic cars to rot in the wilderness, we’ve included a video from The Late Brake Show where they explore the phenomena on the other side of the pond.
CARS
longwoodfl.org

35th Annual Mustang & Ford Roundup

Join us in beautiful Historic Downtown Longwood for one of Florida’s most premier Mustang & Ford events. More than 300 entries are expected with up to 200 awards being presented. Open to all Mustangs & Ford Powered vehicles. Dash Plaques to the first 150 cars registered. This year's show theme...
LONGWOOD, FL
Carscoops

QOTD: Which Classic Muscle Car Had The Best Badge Or Graphics?

Looking fast was as important as going fast at the height of the golden era of American muscle. While a handful of hardcore street racers optioned their cars with as few visual giveaways as possible, most buyers were more than happy to broadcast their car’s power to the driver in the next lane.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Bronco Roof Mounted Off-Road Light Kit Out Now

FoMoCo’s extensive catalog of 2021 Ford Bronco parts and accessories launched back in May and has only grown larger in the ensuing months. The appeal of these official goodies lies in the fact that Ford Bronco buyers can have these items installed before they even take delivery of their vehicles and finance those goods right along with the Ford Bronco itself.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Ford Cars: Mustang and GT Updates, Plus a New Electric Van

Ford's focus is on trucks and SUVs, but it's not entirely done with making cars. It stays in the performance game with the iconic Mustang and GT, which gain new aesthetic options for 2022. The Blue Oval's commercial vans offer an alternative to trucks, with the E-Transit—new this year—looking to shake up the space with fuel-free operation. Check out everything that's new on Ford's 2022 car and van offerings.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Is the 2023 Ford Ranger Better Than the Ford Maverick?

Let’s see how well the 2023 Ford Ranger compares to the 2022 Ford Maverick. The Ford Ranger is a midsize option, and the Maverick is compact. But both of these trucks have unique advantages aside from their size. The 2023 Ford Ranger vs. the 2022 Ford Maverick. We got to...
CARS
