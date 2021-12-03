Pacific Gas & Electric fined $125 million for 2019 Kincade Fire

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — California Governor Gavin Newsom Sunday announced plans to temporarily expand Interstate 15 between the California-Nevada state line and Barstow to ease traffic during peak hours. The project, which is estimated to cost $12 million, will begin mid-Spring 2022 and will be completed by next summer, according to a news release issued by his office. The project will entail utilizing the shoulder as a third lane after it is repaved and re-striped. “This five-mile stretch of highway is a critical piece of infrastructure for not only our two states, but for the whole country. However, the hours of traffic deters tourism and goods movement,” said Governor Newsom. “While this is just a temporary solution, the expansion is crucial for continued economic health and resilience in the region and beyond. I thank Governor Sisolak for his continued focus and partnership on this and other shared priorities for Californians and Nevadans.” The third lane, once completed, will be utilized during peak hours. Newsom said in a news conference that the state planned to initiate parallel solutions as well.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO