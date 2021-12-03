ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Pacific Gas & Electric fined $125 million for 2019 Kincade Fire

Wrcbtv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) must pay $125 million for its role in the 2019 Kincade Fire in Sonoma County, according to a settlement with the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC). PG&E shareholders will pay $40 million to the state's general fund and $85 million will go toward removal...

www.wrcbtv.com

