This Nike Air Force 1 Fontanka Features Tortoise Shell Accents

Nike Sportswear continues its strong releases of Air Max Plus colorways. While we have showcased multiple flashy pairs, this one features a toned-down color scheme. Going over this Nike Air Max Plus, it features a gradient mesh that starts out in Black and fades to White. More Black runs across the mudguard, plastic toe cap, and eyelets while White appears on the midsole and liner. Mint Green drapes the Swoosh, insoles, and placed within the Air Max unit, and 3M reflective hits the tongue. Finally, a mostly Black rubber outsole finishes the look.
