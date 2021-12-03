This Nike Air Force 1 Fontanka Features Tortoise Shell Accents

As we all look to stock up on winter gear, has its eyes set on the spring season with a first look at the Air Sprung collection. The series continues off the Next Nature series by using materials and processes that have sustainability in mind. The featured Air Max 95 will be equipped with a combination of tumbled leathers and textured nylons, that are brought to life through a grey, aqua, fuchsia pink and golden yellow upper. Added details include a playful caterpillar and butterfly stitched on the shoe’s tongue, representing the beauty of the evolutionary process.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 10 DAYS AGO