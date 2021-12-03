ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Nike Air Force 1 Fontanka Features Tortoise Shell Accents

By Brian Betschart
SneakerFiles
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNike’s new Air Force 1, known as the Fontanka, will debut in a new colorway soon. This pair features tortoise shell-like detailing on the Swoosh and heel tabs. Looking closer,...

www.sneakerfiles.com

