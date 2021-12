Please tune in and watch. The comments under the AnalogPlanet video from Mr. Esposito's fans border on libel and definitely are occasionally downright hysterical and not as in "funny". You'd think I accused him of overreacting to SuperSense announcement that it would be selling lacquers cut from copies of UMG master tapes by claiming the lacquers would disintegrate after a few plays. Well, I did, because he did! We'll also possibly discuss the ERC video controversy.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO