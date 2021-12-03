ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

No. 10 Reivers stomp No. 16 Panthers

By Peter Huguenin
nonpareilonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNJCAA No. 10 Iowa Western men's wrestling dominated No. 16 Ellsworth on the road on Thursday winning 9 of 10 matches in a 44-4 victory. The Reivers are now 3-0 in duals this season. "The team wrestled well winning...

nonpareilonline.com

Comments / 0

