No. 10 Reivers stomp No. 16 Panthers

Presbyterian School’s eighth-grade varsity volleyball team (pictured) won second place in the Houston Junior Preparatory Conference (HJPC) championship. The Lady Panthers entered as the No. 4 seed and advanced through the tournament by defeating the No. 1 seed, Second Baptist School, in two sets. Coach Veronica Espinoza says the girls’ passion, hard work to overcome obstacles, and incredible improvement during the season are what helped them make it all the way to the championship match. The team is (top row, from left) coach Beth Spearman, Aubrey Davidson, Diana Hernandez, Annelise DeGrange, Rande Napier, Isabelle DeGrange, Annie Schaefer, coach Veronica Espinoza, (bottom row, from left) Sophie Girotto, Emily Kopel, Lauren Hancock, Amelia Anthony, and Makenna Riley.
