The Nike Go FlyEase, the brand’s first truly hands-free shoe, was unveiled to the world on February 1st. Launched at retail on April 30th, the pair immediately sold out, and garnered criticism due to so many pairs going to resellers and not individuals who would benefit from the accessibility-informed design. As the year has begun to wind down, the Swoosh has revealed more colorways of the sneaker, suggesting it’s looking to correct some of the errors for the model’s subsequent plans.

APPAREL ・ 14 DAYS AGO