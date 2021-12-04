ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloved cat returned to Massachusetts owner after more than 18 months

KINGSTON, Mass. — A Kingston, Massachusetts, woman did all the usual things when her cat went missing, including distributing fliers and contacting animal control.

But Lanie Hatch's 4-year-old calico cat, Olivia, was nowhere to be found. The months stretched into more than a year and the indoor cat was still missing somewhere in the great outdoors.

"We never thought we would see her again," Hatch said.

About 18 months after her beloved pet escaped, Hatch moved from Kingston to Cape Cod.

From a distance, she tried one more time to send fliers to her old neighborhood.

One Kingston resident who saw that plea was Amy Archer, who later spotted Olivia.

"I saw a cat staring right back at me through the window, and I'm pretty sure this is her," Archer said. "So I went and grabbed my phone and was able to take a picture of her."

"Once I saw the post above her face, I knew it had to be her," said Hatch.

To catch Olivia, Archer put out a trap with some food.

"And minutes later, we caught her," she said.

Soon after, Hatch drove north to Kingston to see if the cat in the trap was really Olivia. When she arrived, the cat reacted immediately.

"She started meowing and making these sounds like she just knew it was her owner, and like, she was just excited," Archer said.

"I searched for so long and I was kind of just driving myself crazy, so I had to just put it in God's hands and hope for the best. And here we are," Hatch said.

