For the first time since being traded to the Los Angeles Rams, cornerback Jalen Ramsey will face off against his former team in the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13. Ramsey spent four seasons with the Jaguars before the front office shipped him to the Rams in exchange for a pair of first-round picks and a fourth-round pick. He had requested a trade during the 2019 season. Ahead of his departure from the Jaguars, he noted he had “issues” with the front office. These notable comments came after the team opted to not push to sign him to a multi-year contract extension deal during the offseason.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO