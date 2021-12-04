ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Parents of accused Michigan shooter charged in 'unusual' move by prosecutor

By Mary Saladna
WCVB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEEDHAM, Mass. — "It's unusual to see parents charged...

His Excellency.
2d ago

Nobody acted on this kids behavior immediately. Also the parents ought to be charged with accessory to murder instead of involuntary manslaughter.

Jen Jen Torrez
2d ago

This is truly heartbreaking. My sincere and deepest condolences to all the families that lost their child, the families of the injured, the families, students, and staff of Oxford High School that have all been traumatized by the act of the shooter. His parents should also be held responsible for the lives of all the students that went to school not knowing if that day was going to be their last day alive. That monster deserves to be locked away for life regardless of age. As a parent regardless of a child's age we should be aware of what they are doing on social media and/or when online. I feel this could have been avoided.Rest In Heaven to the victims that had their lives taken 🙏🏼🙏🏼 God give all the injured strength and comfort as they recover and strength to all that were traumatized on that day.

