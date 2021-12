PITTSBURG (KDKA) — U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said the president’s Build Back Better plan, now awaiting a Senate vote, is a job bill that will help this region. After passing the American Rescue Plan and the bipartisan infrastructure bill, President Joe Biden is urging the Senate to act before Christmas on his Build Back Better plan, the third and final leg of the stool he says is needed to modernize and revive the American economy. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Build Back Better, approved by the House without any Republican support, will reduce the cost of child care for working families, create universal pre-K...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO