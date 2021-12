Thanksgiving is here and unlike last year when most people had dinner hiding under the table, this year promises to at least look a little more normal. Thanks to a high percentage of vaccinated people and just general Covid-19 fatigue, this year’s gathering is on track to look normal. However, the experts are still urging caution. The numbers in Massachusetts seem to be surging just as the holidays are upon us.

HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO