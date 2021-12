The Dallas Cowboys are in the drivers seat to win the NFC East division title. But when is the earliest they can call themselves champions?. The Dallas Cowboys brought an end to their two-game losing streak this past Thursday when they defeated the New Orleans Saints. Even though they are currently 8-4 on the year, they still have the Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles trailing them in the standings with six wins each. The New York Giants are long shots to win the division at 4-8.

