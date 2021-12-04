ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

West Virginia family donates state Christmas tree in memory of daughter

By Nicky Walters
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – To people passing by it may just look like another giant Christmas tree. But for the family who donated this year’s West Virginia state Christmas tree, it shines not just with lights but also with priceless memories.

The family who donated the tree wants people to know why they call the giant Blue Spruce “Andrea’s tree.”

“These are my cuttings, the last couple of summers I had to cut a pathway to my front door where it had gotten so big,” explained Michael Buchanan while walking around the tree on display now on the Kanawha Boulevard side of the complex.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d3Tkd_0dDhHgN500

Buchanan has been a West Virginia Treasury employee for 36 years. He picked the tree up as a sapling at an employee appreciation event more than two decades ago.

His family was renting a home at the time so he and his young daughter planted it in a bucket where it grew until the family bought their own home.

“We planted it in the front yard where it has outgrown its britches so to speak,” he said.

Those memories made with his daughter Andrea and the tree are now more dear than they could have ever imagined they’d be. Andrea passed away in a car accident at the age of 17 coming home from school. She’d have turned 30 this week.

“I hated the fact of just cutting it down and hauling it away with what it meant to me and knowing the fact that my daughter helped plant it,” Buchanan said. “So I reached out to some friends of mine in the Governor’s office who helped me get this going.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GDkcC_0dDhHgN500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EKpoK_0dDhHgN500

He said it looks even bigger in the shadow of the dome than it did in their lawn in eastern Kanawha County. A tree grown with love now honoring the life of a daughter gone too soon.

“She won an award one year at school called the Citizenship Award that was given by one of her teachers for being the kindest kids in class. She was helping others and always being there to support other people. And she always had a big heart and a kind soul,” he said.

Buchanan hopes those qualities are what people will think of as they look at the tree this holiday season. “Think of that, yes. Think of my daughter.”

Buchanan kept some cones from the tree. He’s hoping to start over with the seeds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18hXii_0dDhHgN500

Follow Nicky Walters on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 4

Related
WOWK 13 News

Fire departments need more volunteers across West Virginia

JEFFERSON, WV (WOWK) – The state of West Virginia has 419 volunteer fire departments that operate year-round, but some of them are struggling to answer the call. That’s because of a growing shortage of volunteers. At Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department, they have 28 volunteers on the roll. But, on a typical fire, sometimes only 6 […]
JEFFERSON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Huntington Goodwill receives $15,000 donation to continue helping those with disabilities

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – One local group is starting the week off on a positive note, receiving a generous donation to help with their efforts in giving back to the community. On Monday, the Marathon Petroleum Foundation donated $15,000 towards Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA Area, Inc.’s Employment and Training Division. The program helps people with […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia reports 28 new COVID-19 deaths, more than 680 new cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 28 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 4,990 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic. Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 92-year old female from Calhoun County, a 46-year old male from […]
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kanawha County, WV
Society
City
Charleston, WV
State
Virginia State
County
Kanawha County, WV
State
West Virginia State
Kanawha County, WV
Government
WOWK 13 News

‘Reindog Brigade’ returns to Charleston Christmas parade

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — An old tradition is coming back to the Charleston Christmas parade this Thursday night. The once-popular “Reindog Brigade” is returning after it was discontinued 24 years ago. People can dress up their dogs like a reindeer, and join in the fun. Dogs must be on a leash, and parade organizers will […]
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Tree#Weather#West Virginia Treasury#The Citizenship Award
WOWK 13 News

South Charleston brings back tree lighting ceremony

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — South Charleston lit its Christmas tree Friday ahead of its Christmas Parade. Mayor Frank Mullens decided to bring the lighting ceremony back this year and was pleased with the turnout. “I was actually coming out of Krogers and a couple of our constituents were out talking, Ms. Mary Jo Patterno […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
WOWK 13 News

Kanawha County reports 71 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 71 new cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, Dec. 6. One new death was reported of a 57-year-old male who was unvaccinated. Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County. Total Cases 27,649 Up 71 Confirmed Cases 22,926 Up 53 Probable Cases 4,723 […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Longtime professor dies in Logan County crash

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The entire Southern West Virginia Community College family is mourning the loss of longtime professor Chuck Puckett. Puckett passed following a car accident in Logan Saturday night. The school says in a statement, “We grieve for his family, loved ones, students and colleagues. He was a brilliant man and was […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Best budget gifts for your grandpa

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which budget gift for your grandpa is best?  For all they do for their families, grandpas deserve only the best in life. However, sometimes we simply don’t have the money to spend on a lavish gift. Thankfully, there are many items out there that will […]
RELATIONSHIPS
WOWK 13 News

Thousands turn out for colorful Christmas parade in Nitro

NITRO, WV (WOWK) – Thousands of people showed up at noon Saturday for the annual Nitro Christmas Parade. Popular cartoon characters joined Santa and his reindeer on the parade route along First Avenue. The crowd was treated to colorful floats and a compliment of marching bands. Frosty the Snowman was there, too. Serving as co-grand […]
NITRO, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy